BELOVED BY VIRTOSU - Experience the passionate story of Gheorghe VIRTOSU and his influential Icons.

Umm Kulthum Bint Muhammad (2017) Jezebel Queen Of Israel (2016) Gheorghe Virtosu

From 21 April 2020 to 23 May 2020, VIRTOSU ART GALLERY will be showing a dazzling array of Gheorghe VIRTOSU’s best works in the exhibition Beloved by VIRTOSU.

When contemplating a painting, the viewer delves into its depth, very much like sky-divers letting themselves plunge in the infinity of heaven.” — Gheorghe Virtosu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gracious and beautiful. Insistent and introvert. As to Icons and as themselves. Curvy and jagged. They are observing and sleeping. Over two decades, the British artist Gheorghe VIRTOSU depicts the female form as a colorful transfiguration, always full of desire and passion.From 21 April 2020 to 23 May 2020, VIRTOSU ART GALLERY will be showing a dazzling array of Gheorghe VIRTOSU’s best works in the exhibition Beloved by VIRTOSU – The Power of the Icons. The exhibition is created in collaboration with DVG GROUP CORP, NY. It presents a total of 24 works, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints. Among these are Umm Kulthum Bint Muhammad (2017) , and other masterpieces from the gallery’s collection. Beloved by VIRTOSU – The Power of the Icons presents Gheorghe VIRTOSU’s artistic progression in the light of his Icons, and therefore the artist must not share the spotlight with anyone.Life and artGheorghe VIRTOSU is one of the most important and acclaimed artists in contemporary art. He is known for his capacity to renew himself and notorious for his intellectual – some would say superman – lifestyle. His passion for creation infuses and shapes not only his artistic practice but also his writings.VIRTOSU’s art is often political, social, and is created as a response to our time. However, it is also private. In June 2015, one of his most productive years, he said: “The work I create is my diary.” The gallery exhibition provides a unique insight into how VIRTOSU’s friends, family, and fans challenged and inspired his artistic develop­ment. For each new Icon, the story of the works changes, and VIRTOSU’s knowledge and experiences are the source of inspiration for the artist’s challenging, otherworldly, and beautiful compositions.The Power of the ImageDespite Gheorghe VIRTOSU’s obsession with depicting the motif of the artist and the Icons, he never works with live Icons. Instead, he works from memory, dreams, and imagination. With high drama and self-irony, VIRTOSU creates a coded image of an affectionate and often historical fact that has a distinct relationship between the artist and the depicted. In his dramatic staging, VIRTOSU depicts the com­plexity of his abstract perspective and the gaze into a world full of driving forces.VIRTOSU’s eventful private life has prompted many to perceive his works as direct and truthful testaments of history. Even people beloved by VIRTOSU have been locked in two-dimensional visuals of who they were as characters. The depiction of the person is always the entire truth about the real person behind the canvas.The women have all – directly or indirectly – influenced VIRTOSU’s art. The exhibition retells the value these women provide to the world, casting them as much more than VIRTOSU’s beloved muses or favorite faces. First and foremost, they were reflective, sophisticated, and energetic women with their own life stories. Their stories are now being told at VIRTOSU ART GALLERY with new attention to the power of images and the artist’s dramatic staging.The exhibition has been organized in a unique collaboration with DVG GROUP CORP-US.

At The Gates Of Islam Solo Exhibition Gheorghe Virtosu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.