Operation BBQ Relief Returns to Florida for The Players Tailgate Party by Bullseye Event Group and Hosted by Guy Fieri

Operation BBQ Relief prepared and airlifted up to 15,000 meals per day from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas with the help of “Miss Montana,” a C-47 World War II military transport plane. Operation BBQ Relief served more than 88,000 meals to first responders and families affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Charity Served 88,000 Meals to Hurricane Dorian Victims in Fall of 2019

We look forward to returning to South Florida to share the healing power of BBQ with football fans so perhaps they can one day be inspired to serve in their own communities.” — Stan Hays, CEO and Co-founder of Operation BBQ Relief

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kansas City, MO, January 23, 2020: Kansas City-based charity Operation BBQ Relief returns to South Florida alongside The Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri to cook for The Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group prior to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, FL.As the NFL kicked off the regular season in September of 2019, Operation BBQ Relief deployed to Fort Lauderdale and began cooking for the first responders and individuals displaced by Hurricane Dorian, both in the United State and the Bahamas. During the deployment, Operation BBQ Relief prepared and airlifted up to 15,000 meals per day from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas with the help of “Miss Montana,” a C-47 World War II military transport plane. By the end of the deployment, Operation BBQ Relief served more than 88,000 meals.Five months later, Operation BBQ Relief co-founders Stan Hays and Will Cleaver will return to South Florida, this time to cook alongside twelve celebrity chefs including Guy Fieri as part of the Super Bowl pregame festivities on February 2nd.“We look forward to returning to South Florida to share the healing power of BBQ with football fans so perhaps they can one day be inspired to serve in their own communities,” says Stan Hays, CEO and Co-founder of Operation BBQ Relief.In 2017, Stan Hays was recognized by CNN as one of their “CNN Heroes” for his work with Operation BBQ Relief. In May 2019, Operation BBQ Relief was recognized as The Volunteer Organization of the Year by the Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference. Operation BBQ Relief has served over 1 million meals in the state of Florida during the past three years. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has provided over 3 million meals throughout the United States and internationally following natural disasters and through The Always Serving Project, benefiting the homeless, first responders, veterans, and service men and women. Its mission is to connect, inspire, serve, educate and feed those in need.Stan Hays will be available for media interviews by request. Contact Sharon Green for more information or to schedule an interview.About Operation BBQ ReliefOperation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in May 2011 in response to a need for tornado relief efforts in Joplin, MO. Competitive pitmasters from eight different states answered the call to feed displaced families and first responders. Together, they were able to serve over 120,000 meals in a thirteen-day period. This experience of building a network to feed individuals in need has been the inspiration for Operation BBQ Relief. For more information, visit www.obr.org

Operation BBQ Relief Deployed to Fort Lauderdale to Serve First Responders and Families Affected by Hurricane Dorian



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.