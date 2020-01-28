Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions Expands Service Offering to Include Debt Financing Advisory Services

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions, is pleased to announce that it is now offering debt financing solutions and related advisory services to clients looking to raise capital between $2 million and $50 million. While we have been assisting clients with their acquisition financing needs for over ten years, we are expanding our services to a variety of debt financing areas to our client base of business owners and corporate management. With hundreds of lenders in our network, this is a natural progression complementing our core corporate finance activities which include mergers, acquisitions, valuations, and divestitures. Our long-standing and proprietary relationships with commercial and direct lenders allow us to create a competitive environment and secure the best lending terms of agreement for our clients.

Similar to the award-winning Mergers & Acquisitions services Beacon offers, the focus of our debt financing advisory is results-oriented, cost-effective and client-centric, which brings optimal debt solutions to companies and business owners. Our team's expertise in identifying key strengths and weaknesses in business operations, helps us unlock maximum potential for our clients’ businesses.

Some of the main areas of focus of our debt advisory service provide solutions to the following corporate finance needs among SME’s:

·Growth and expansion initiatives

·Short-term liquidity needs

·M&A activity

·Recapitalization

·Management buyouts

·Gap Debt

·Refinancing

Beacon’s debt financing services are a one-stop-shop for corporate entities looking for various forms of debt financing. As part of our services, we focus on:

·Assessing client needs to determine optimal capital structure

·Identifying potential financing options

·Negotiating loan terms including amount, term, interest and covenants

·Quickly and efficiently solicit feedback directly from the lenders’ decision-makers

·Adjusting strategy and work with clients and lenders until a win-win solution is reached

The Beacon team, with its experience in corporate finance, M&A transactions, and valuation advisory is well-equipped to add value to clients seeking to raise various forms of capital. With offices in Canada and the U.S. and an extensive global network of investors, Beacon can leverage its footprint to offer clients broad access to lenders.

Beacon has proprietary relationships with:

·Commercial Banks

·Finance Companies

·Alternative Lenders

·Private Credit Funds

·Asset-Based Lenders

·Mezzanine Funds

·Family Offices

·Private Equity Funds

·Strategic Investors

For more information and to learn more about Beacon, please contact:



