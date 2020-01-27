ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Motivational Coach Donna Folcarelli

DONNA FOLCARELLI FOUNDER OR DIRECTIONS FOR LIFE DONNA FOLCARELLI FOUNDER OR DIRECTIONS FOR LIFE

Donna Folcarelli, Motivational Coach to be Featured by ACC GLOBAL NEWS

Using personal life experience, Motivational Coach Donna Folcarelli has a unique talent of being able to help people overcome very tough and overwhelming situations in their lives” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL MEDIA Directions For Life Rhode IslandACC GLOBAL NEWS Interview with Donna Folcarelli, Founder of Directions For Life on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29TH, 2020 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m. EST., Rhode IslandContact: Donna FolcarelliPhone: 1 (401)-497-9115Email:Donna@DirectionsForLife.NetWebsite: WWW.DIRECTIONSFORLIFE.NET Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Motivational Coach Donna Folcarelli of Directions For Life on Growth, Empowerment & MotivationACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Donna Folcarelli of Directions for LifeProvidence, RI – In life, the hand we’re dealt may not always seem promising. It can be downright terrifying. Negative experiences, mental and physical in nature, can have devastating effects on the human psyche. The mind can be twisted, torn, inflated and deflated with a few simple words or actions from others. Maintaining a positive outlook and a healthy mindset are essential for achieving the goals we set for ourselves. But it’s no simple task and there’s no shame in seeking the assistance of trained professionals like Life Coach and founder of Directions for Life, Donna Folcarelli.For her own part, Donna endured years of abuse, personal challenges, failure, and negativity… but she made the choice to overcome and rise above the obstacles that life threw her way. We all have our turning point moments in life, some experience more than others but for Donna, she realized her calling to help others after she successfully assisted her father through his abusive alcoholism.Even with this major personal victory, Donna would continue to suffer through negative relationships, health issues, marital problems, legal troubles and utter disappointment. Positivity reigned supreme and Donna pushed through, went on to earn her Masters from Boston University in social work which eventually led to her path as a Life Coach. She proudly founded Directions for Life in 2015.More importantly, one of the strongest motivating factors in Donna's life has been her children. Donna has seen her children get the opportunities she did not get growing up and get a start on life as they graduated with honors from Providence College and Columbia University.With Directions for Life, Donna creates a compassionate and nurturing environment that’s built around each client’s individual needs. Directions for Life is a non-profit geared company focused on genuinely helping people to gain empowerment, motivation and inspiration. All walks of life are welcome.Offering sessions in person and by phone, Donna strives to help people overcome a wide variety of issues including the very obstacles that stifled her throughout her life. Clients will embark upon a fascinating journey of self-exploration through open discussion with the goal of turning weaknesses into strength, bring forth freedom and balance, and lead clients to conquer all barriers that life may throw their way.“Everyone lives through their own unique situation. People get stuck and overwhelmed. The long roads that I took allow me to create a relatable platform for people. We can create change in small increments at a comfortable pace. Change isn’t something you can force. Together, we can rebuild your mind and spirit. You too can turn any negative into a positive. The possibilities are endless,” exclaims Folcarelli.Donna Folcarelli will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Wednesday, January 29th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.directionsforlife.net , email donna@directionsforlife.net or call 401-497-9115.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



