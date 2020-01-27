Biotech Companies Fighting Deadly Resistant Bacteria and Coronavirus

Investorideas.com Newsire releases a special report on addressing viral outbreaks and bacterial resistance, featuring $CTXR $INO $NVAX $NNVC $MRNA

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biotech Companies Fighting Deadly Resistant Bacteria and CoronavirusPoint Roberts WA, Delta BC – January 27, 2020 – (Investorideas.com Newsire) a leading investor news resource covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks releases a special report on the opportunity within the specialty drug segment of the sector to address viral outbreaks and bacterial resistance, featuring Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) , Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) , NNVC (NYSE: NNVC) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA).Read the full article on Investorideas.comLooking at the current headline attention of the coronavirus, Infectioncontroltoday.com also addressed the current crisis of antimicrobial resistance. “Now that the planet’s attention is turned toward infectious disease thanks to the spotting of coronavirus in the United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) took the opportunity to point to another problem: the growing shortage of antibiotics available to fight all pathogens.”A WHO press release reported, ”Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, the director-general of WHO, said in the press release that “never has the threat of antimicrobial resistance been more immediate and the need for solutions more urgent. Numerous initiatives are underway to reduce resistance, but we also need countries and the pharmaceutical industry to step up and contribute with sustainable funding and innovative new medicines.”Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adjunctive cancer care and critical care drug products is in the midst of bringing their products to market having recently announced a positive outcome of the pre-specified interim futility analysis for the Phase 3 clinical trial of Mino-Lokvs. standard-of-care antibiotic locks.The analysis was conducted by the Mino-Lok trial Data Monitoring Committee ("DMC"), an independent panel of experts charged with periodically monitoring the safety and efficacy of the progress of the pivotal trial. The Company reached and completed the pre-specified 40% enrollment required for the interim futility analysis in late September and, based on the analysis of the data and recommendations of the DMC, will proceed with the current trial as planned. Topline data from the superior efficacy interim analysis, the next major milestone in the Mino-Lok trial, is expected in the first half of 2020. The market potential for an effective antibiotic lock therapy is estimated at $750 million per year in the US and approximately $1.5 billion per year worldwide.Citius was recently featured in a recent edition of BiotechStock Review, which discussed the Citius “Mino-Lok” treatment - “created to kill infected catheters, Mino-Lok was developed clinicians and technologists at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The Mini-Lok technology while complex is easy for investors to understand. Their market is huge, estimated at $500 million to $1 billion annually and fairly-easy for investors to identify. The need for Mino-Lok is rather obvious as we will later explain. Also, studies to date have proven it to be much safer, more effective and less expensive than the alternatives and once again, easy for investors to grasp. Finally, the time (they’re in Phase III), path and cost to approval are modest in comparison to biotech companies creating drugs from scratch. A ‘five-fecta’ so to speak.”Continued “Mino-Lok is a patented solution that combines Minocycline, an antibiotic from the Tetracycline family with two other well-known ingredients. Minocycline was patented around the time we were born, as in 60 years ago – and prescribed 2 million times last year. It’s now a generic costing about $12 a dose. The list of use includes things like Anthrax and even the Bubonic Plague. So were guessing the FDA will recognize both its usefulness and safety profile.”With antibiotic-resistant bacteria on the rise and new strains of viruses surfacing, opportunity abounds for the smaller specialty drug maker that can provide solutions.Learn more about biotech stocks at Investorideas.com https://www.investorideas.com/BIS/ About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp . Disclosure: this news article featuring CTXR is a paid for news release on Investorideas.com – third party (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Contact Investorideas.com800-665-0411



