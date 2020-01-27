IADA Members Head to West Palm Beach

Static Display

USA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IADA certified brokers and accredited dealers will be out in force later this week at the NBAA 2020 Regional Forum Jan. 29 at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. In addition, a number of verified Products and Services members will be exhibiting their services at the event.

Regional Forums held by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) incorporate exhibits, displays of aircraft and educational sessions into one-day events located across the country to introduce business aviation to local officials, prospective owners and operators, and to address current issues.

"The sizable contingent of IADA members who will be exhibiting at the NBAA 2020 West Palm Beach Regional Forum reflects positively on our organization and represents the highest levels of our industry," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "When buyers and sellers of aircraft consult with our members they are talking to the highest level of professionals in our industry."

IADA (International Aircraft Dealers Association) dealers who will have aircraft on static display at the event include IADA-accredited dealers ACASS, Avpro and Elliott Jets, along with new aircraft manufacturers (OEMs) including Bombardier, Embraer and Textron Aviation, all members of the organization.

Accredited dealers who will be exhibiting include Banyan Air Services, Duncan Aviation, Elliott Aviation, Exclusive Aircraft Sales/Fargo Jet Center, and Global Wings. OEM member Gulfstream will also be exhibiting at the convention center.

IADA Product and Service members also exhibiting in the convention center include: Advocate Consulting Legal Group, Aviation Partners, CAE Simuflite, CAMP Systems International, Clay Lacy Aviation, GE Aviation, Honeywell International, International Jet Interiors, Jet Aviation, JSSI, Pentastar Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Rolls-Royce, Satcom Direct, Standard Aero, and West Star Aviation.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



