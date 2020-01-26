ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Life & Wellness Coach Tamara Rohrer

TAMARA ROHRER FOUNDER of START LIVING WELL 101 TAMARA ROHRER FOUNDER of START LIVING WELL 101

Tamara Rohrer, Founder of Start Living Well 101 to be featured by ACC GLOBAL NEWS on Life Goals, Self Renewal & Wellness

With over 33 years of experience helping people from all walks of life recover from disease & injuries, Tamara Rohrer now dedicates her life to helping people worldwide achieve renewed lifelong growth” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL NEWS Interview with Tamara Rohrer , Founder of Start Living Well 101 on TUESDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2020 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m. EST., Boston, MassachusettsContact: Tamara RohrerPhone: 1 (617)-835-3893Email:StartLivingWell101@Gmail.ComWebsite: WWW.STARTLIVINGWELL101.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Life & Wellness Coach Tamara Rohrer of Start Living Well 101 on Life Goals, Self Renewal & WellnessACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Tamara Rohrer of Start LivBoston, MA – Practice makes perfect. In personal and professional life, it takes work to reach your goals. You may face obstacles that seem utterly impossible to overcome. Persevere. Never give up and don’t be afraid to seek the assistance of trained professionals like Certified Life Coach Tamara Rohrer.With over 30 years of professional experience as an occupational therapist, Tamara embraced the opportunity to help others overcome their challenges and eventually went on to earn certification in life coaching. Whether she was working with her patients, channeling her artistic outlets, mastering the violin or raising money through various philanthropic efforts with the city of Boston and other international organizations; Tamara developed a deep understanding and appreciation of the work that goes into living a confident and successful life.Focusing on a cognitive, client centered approach that is individually tailored to meet each client’s specific needs, Tamara has the knowledge and tools to help you get from where you are, to where you want and deserve to be. Incorporating the balance of mind, body and spirit, people are amazed at how effective Tamara’s sessional work truly is… and it all begins with a free assessment.Offering sessions by Zoom video conferencing, in person and by phone, Tamara’s client base is rapidly growing through strong word-of-mouth. People of all walks of life are welcome and encouraged to reach out to Tamara for her incredible services. Clients leave her sessions unafraid, inspired and rejuvenated.In her personal approach, Tamara creates a safe space for people to share their fears and disappointments. Tamara relates through her own experiences and provides essential support to give her clients the power to experience long lasting positive results.“My goal is to help you re-imagine your life and let go of thoughts and behaviors that undermine you, so that a renewed and fulfilled you can emerge. With extensive experience in Life Coaching and a vast history of client success, my individualized approach will help you attain your goals,” exclaims Tamara.Tamara Rohrer will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Tuesday, January 28th at 12pm EST. For more information visit www.startlivingwell101.com , email startlivingwell101@gmail.com or call 617-835-3893.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



