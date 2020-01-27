Jet-Setting Instagram Influencer Dorothy Wang Launches Travel Guide Platform

Dorothy Wang of DorothyWang.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To say that TV personality and social media influencer Dorothy Wang knows how to travel well is an understatement. In fact, it’s her enviable, globe-trotting lifestyle that first drew the world’s attention—and E! Entertainment camera crews—into her luxe life. Now, the #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum—who’s amassed over one-million Instagram followers that regularly ask Wang for travel advice—is excited to share the ins and outs of her favorite destinations through a new platform, DorothyWang.com , officially live as of today, January 27th.“Over the years, I noticed an increasing interest in what I was eating and where I was traveling to,” Wang says. “My followers are constantly commenting with questions like, ‘What hotel do you recommend in Tokyo?’, ‘What’s your favorite chocolate chip cookie in New York City?’, or ‘Help! I’m going to Paris for just two days, where should I stay and what should I do?’” she explains. “I love sharing recommendations and realized that a more organized, cohesive platform was necessary in order to do so.”The new travel hub—which is about experiencing the best, not the most expensive—will feature curated, trusted information and destination guides filled with suggestions on where to eat, stay and play. The content will also provide insider tips and cultural insights in order to create the most memorable experience possible. “Because, whether it’s gaining an appreciation for a previously unfamiliar part of the world or sharing a meal with someone of another cultural background,” Wang notes, “travel is the thread that binds us all together.”ABOUT DOROTHY WANG:Dorothy Wang is an entrepreneur, television personality, and bona fide social media influencer ( 1+million Instagram followers ). After starring in E!’s breakout series #RichKids of Beverly Hills, Wang served as a fashion correspondent for The Steve Harvey Show, appeared in E!’s Famously Single, and co-hosted Facebook Watch’s Fetch Me A Date. Internationally recognized for her luxe lifestyle and posh fashion sense, Wang been featured in Vogue China, InStyle, People Magazine, Cosmopolitan, ELLE China, and has appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show. As an entrepreneur, Wang’s mission to create attainable luxury goods has led to a myriad of successful products, including her Fabuluxe jewelry line; her “Rich and Bubbly” champagne collaboration with Moreno BHLV; and the Dorothy Wang eyelash kit with Lilly Lashes. In 2020, Wang is adding Travel & Lifestyle Expert to her resume, with the launch DorothyWang.com. CONTACT:Jack Ketsoyan, Jack@emcbowery.comChad Schubert, Chad@emcbowery.com



