The Commodores take the stage at Tulalip Resort Casino on May 8th

William King, Walter Orange and J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores

Tickets for The Commodores - one of the greatest Motown and R&B artists of all time - go on sale Friday, March 13th.

TULALIP, WA, 98271, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commodores will bring Motown and more to the Tulalip Orca Ballroom stage on May 8th

Pop and Motown legends, the Commodores, will bring the funk to the Tulalip Resort Casino stage on Friday, May 8th. With such iconic tunes as “Machine Gun,” “Sail On,” “Nightshift” and “Brick House,” it’s easy to see and hear why they have influenced artists young and old with their classics. Blazing trails for more than five decades, they have sold 75 million albums worldwide, have seven No. 1 Singles, five No. 1 rated albums, a Grammy Award, are Inductees to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame and won the 2018 Casino Entertainment Awards “Musical Artist of the Year.” Don’t miss your chance to be transported back in time and get your groove on with the Commodores at Tulalip Resort Casino.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

