DEFENCE BROKERS JOINING FORCES

Glaive International Defence Pty Ltd Defence Unlimited international Corp.

DEFENCE BROKERS forming a STRATEGIC COMMERCIAL ALLIANCE

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Glaive International Defence Pty Ltd(Defence Technology Broker) & Defence Unlimited International Corp. (Military Assets Broker) form a strategic commercial Alliance.Glaive international Defence (Military/Defence Broker), an Australian based company, has the pleasure and is very proud to announce a strategic commercial Alliance with its well-known counterpart, Military assets Broker & Governments' contractor, Defence Unlimited International Corp.Glaive International Defence Pty Ltd was created in 2019 to take over the procurement of Defence technology, from the original business, Glaive international safety & security services – G3S.Via its Founder, Mr Vincent Marty, Glaive International Defence has been granted, by the Australian Defence Department, a Defence trade Broker licence. One of only 13 entities to have been issued with such a license.Glaive International Defence have extensive networks within the Military, Defence & law enforcement worldwide. They have partnered with some of the best manufacturers to bring the latest technology, to those who dedicate part of their lives to protect the rest of us and allow us to go by our quiet daily lives and sleep peacefully at night. With this Alliance, they will help some of them make this world a safer place for all.Defence Unlimited International Corp. a Canadian based company, was established by Mr Edward Sawiris Banayoti in 1990 as Broker of Military assets. Defence Unlimited International Corp. can deliver equipment / advanced technology and offers a full line of services to include specialized training, security contractors and/or security services etc... Defence Unlimited International Corp. also provides services to train or supplement official armed forces in service of friendly governments.Words from both Leaders:Vincent Marty: Forming this strategic commercial Alliance, enable both companies to combine extensive networks and dramatically boost their supply capabilities, not only to our own respective country's Military, Defence & Law enforcement but also to our friendly Allies. We are looking forward to a strong and lasting Alliance and to serve our country & friendly Governments.Edward Sawiris Banayoti: Defence Unlimited International, a global leader in the defence & security industries are very excited about the new cooperation with Glaive International Defence Pty Ltd, as we are looking to expand our global reach in Australia.Both companies have joint forces, to provide American & Australian Governments agencies, Military, Defence & Law enforcement, as well as their Friendly Allies, with advanced technologies.Products include, but are not limited to: UAVs/Drones, counter-UAVs/drones, Surveillance/Counter-surveillance, Communication systems, Aircraft, Tanks, Armoured vehicles, Vessels, Armor, Weapons/ Weapons systems, Ammunition, Security barriers, Jammers, Blast Shelters, Emergency evacuation equipment, Parts & Maintenance.Services include, but are not limited to: Military contractors, Private security contractors/close protection, Equipment training for Hardware, Aircraft wet lease, Aircraft storage... and much more.Vincent Marty – Founder / CEO & ChairmanGlaive International Defence Pty Ltd, PO box 995, Campbelltown, NSW 2560 Australia.E: admin@glaive.com.auM:+61434499125 / M:+61479152168Websites: WWW.GLAIVE.COM.AU - WWW.GLAIVE.STOREEdward Sawiris Banayoti - Executive ChairmanDefence Unlimited International Corp., 86-50 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Mississauga, ON L5B2C3, Canada.E: mailbox@defenceunlimited.comM:+14166880039Website: WWW.DEFENCEUNLIMITED.COM



