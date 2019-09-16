G3S issued with an Australian Defence trade BROKER licence

Glaive International Safety & Security Services details Australian Industry & Defence Network

Another milestone for Glaive International Safety & Security Services – G3S, as we receive our Australian Defence trade broker licence.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to announce we have received the Australian Defence trade BROKER licence BRR19269590.After months of processing and being vetted by several Australian Government agencies, our application with the Australian department of Defence, has been approved. The Australian Defence Export/Import department has issued a Defence trade broker licence in the name of the Owner / Director, Vincent Francois Marty.We are indeed very proud to join an Elite group of only 12 other international companies, which have been issued with such a licence and are registered on the Australian Defence Import/Export website: http://www.defence.gov.au/ExportControls/RegisterBroker.asp A word from the Owner / Director:"I am honoured to have been issued with this licence, considering such licence was issued only to twelve other international companies. This new milestone for Glaive International Safety & Security Services – G3S, means we will be able to bring the latest technology to our Australian forces and provide Allies forces with advanced Australian technology as well."Glaive International Safety & Security Services – G3S, was created just over a year ago with two missions:The first goal is to assist ex-servicemen & women leaving the forces, in finding suitable employment in which they can use their knowledge & skills.The second goal is to partner with the best manufacturers from around the globe to provide advanced technology to our Australian forces and Allies. We have done the above and are now licensed to trade.G3S,Elite personnel & advanced technology for unpredictable environments



