Mazatlan Jazz Festival Launches May 15-18 Featuring Euge Groove, Peter White, Marion Meadows, Jackiem Joyner and DW3

The 3-Day Mazatlan Jazz Festival is a luxury musical experience with like-minded guests, first-class comfort, top-notch spa amenities, all-inclusive dining and branded drinks, and a variety of activities designed around your interests.

The 3-Day Jazz Event Takes Guests on a Sophisticated Journey to the All-Inclusive Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in the "Pearl of the Pacific"

The inaugural Mazatlán Jazz Festival promises to reinvent how we combine a tropical vacation at a luxury beach resort while listening to the best in jazz.” — Harold Becks, Esq., the founder of the Mazatlan Jazz Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If jazz concerts and luxury travel is your passion, continue your New Year resolution of living your best life at the inaugural Mazatlán Jazz Festival from May 15 to 18, 2020. The 3-day all-inclusive experience begins in the "Pearl of the Pacific" at the first-class Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa featuring nightly concerts with live performances by Euge Groove, Peter White, Jackiem Joyner, Marion Meadows, DW3, Don "The 1" Bell, La Falsa Orquesta Cubana (Afro-Cuban Jazz), and more. Tickets available at Eventbrite.

"Imagine traveling on a private chartered jet with old and new friends and landing on one of the most spectacular beaches on the Mexican Riviera," said Harold Becks, Esq., the founder of the Mazatlan Jazz Festival. "Join us for the most sophisticated destination jazz event in the Pearl of the Pacific!"

Travelers have the option to depart from San Diego or LAX, on a private chartered jet, which is included in the 3-5 day luxury packages, or you can choose to fly from your preferred airport with the ground only packages.

Named the “Top Resort in Mazatlán” by the Conde Nast Traveler, the Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa offers luxury guest rooms designed to provide you with upscale accommodations to complement a well-deserved lifestyle. The jazz artists handpicked to entertain you for three nights is only topped by the all-inclusive fine dining, branded drinks, and nightly after parties to keep you in a festive mood. If seafood is one of your weaknesses, then bring your appetite to the succulent lobster dinner takeover hosted by Mr. Becks at the renowned Mr. Lionso Restaurant.

What more can you expect on this memorable destination jazz festival? While the guys and some ladies play golf on an exquisite course then relax with cognac and cigars, we have planned an exciting ladies’ day out! Among the many special activities offered at the resort, feel free to join us for a shopping extravaganza, fashion show, pampering sessions, cooking and Zumba classes. Wind down with an engaging conversation and to learn about female rejuvenation at the Forever Fabulous Health Forum with Dr. Gail Jackson, who is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Jackson focuses on anti-aging and wellness utilizing integrative medical principles. To learn more about Dr. Jackson, go to www.drgailjackson.com.

If you lost your groove in 2019, when you leave Mazatlán, it will be back!

For sponsorship opportunities, inquire at mazatlanjazzfestival@gmail.com or call (323) 961-2299.

For more information, visit www.mazatlanjazzfestival.com or send a message to mazatlanjazzfestival@gmail.com

For groups of 10 or more, a special discount will be applied with the referral code: Platinum

Travel consultants, contact the office to sign up for our commission program or (323) 961-2299. Use referral code: Platinum

The Most Sophisticated Destination Jazz Event in the Pearl of the Pacific!



