HyreCar Named DealershipNews.com Innovation of the Year for 2019

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealership News has named “ HyreCar ”, fronted by long-time, industry automotive executive, and Senior VP Brian Allan, the “Automotive Industry Innovation of the Year for 2019.” Click here to see short video HyreCar is a unique platform that utilizes new and used dealership inventory to create a revenue source that not only provides flow for dealers off of slow moving units, but individuals looking to make a side or full-time income as well.The benefits of HyreCar extends beyond the dealership, by providing the community new job opportunities for rideshare drivers who may also have a need for transportation themselves for any number of reasons. The vehicles can be bought on a rent for purchase basis for those who may not have the credit or down payment to make a straight purchase. Uber has joined HyreCar as a strategic partner to provide potential and current drivers quality transportation in which to ply their trade and drive income. As Uber moves forward in the new mobility paradigm, a relationship with HyreCar is an absolute slam dunk.“Innovative companies like HyreCar showcase how mobility as a service (MaaS) and ride-sharing solutions are transforming the automotive industry. Uber for Business provides new opportunities for dealerships that didn’t exist 10 years ago. Today, companies like HyreCar fuel ridesharing by improving access to vehicle options, lowering the barrier to entry, and propel dealerships forward to better use their existing fleet of vehicles,” an Uber spokesperson, said.They continued, “As Uber for Business continues to invest in the automotive space, we’re excited to work with leaders like Brian Allan of HyreCar, who’s helped evolve the dealership industry. Uber for Business is focused on providing on-demand mobility solutions for dealerships so they are able to elevate the customer service experience, decrease overhead costs and reduce risk. This creates an even larger opportunity for MaaS marketplaces like HyreCar as courtesy shuttle fleets will be more available.”



