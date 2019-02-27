Car Biz Sensation DealershipNews.com to Deliver Hard Copy to 24,000 Car Dealers
DealershipNews.com's "Top Closer" will focus on the automotive industries best vendors and practices via intelligence they receive from hundreds of car dealers
The site also has an automotive specific Job Board that is not only more affordable than most, but also includes at no charge, unlimited inventory posting on Usedcarsnearme.com (7.4 million search queries per year), and a Google-based website analysis every 90 days. Dealers can cash in on web traffic without lead fees, and get an analysis by simply listing job ops on the site.
DealershipNews.com has a very vibrant social media team networking to ensure vendors and dealers alike get the proper low down on all things DealershipNews.com has to offer. This includes Vanessa Young and Emily Sweet to be featured on the Dealership News Networks fresh new YouTube DIY series called “Sweet On Cars”.
According to DealershipNews.com Content Director Kelly Kleinman; “Car dealers and dealership decision makers are all very active on social media, over 60% of them are on social media over 75% of the time they’re online, and the remaining 40% are on social media between 50-75%.”
“We distribute our content all over social media and now with “Top Closer”, we take it directly to the dealers themselves as they travel from LinkedIn to Facebook, to Instagram, to Twitter. Each platform has a different appeal and content has to be adjusted to fit the nuances of each one individually” said Kleinman. “Being an ambush predator and waiting for people to fall into your website isn’t a viable option anymore to get maximum exposure, and to properly brand and distribute content, you need to bring it to the target audience based on their behavior”.
In the first edition, the magazine will cover issues such as best social media strategies, best vendors to consider for 2019, business practices that seem to be working across the board for many dealerships regardless of brand, and other pertinent info dealers can’t get from some of the other industry magazines which aren’t super dealer specific as is Dealership News.
DealershipNews.com has a newsletter it puts out every week and the subscription base is growing by leaps and bounds as automotive-related professionals are taking to its satirical humor and industry insights.
