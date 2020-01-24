Get a Tech Job to Use Your Talent for Good and Enter Drawing for Lakers Playoff Tickets

Make Referrals to Earn Entry for Playoff Tickets Drawing We're Recruiting & Rewarding Rockstars Get a Kickass Job & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is helping staff tech team rolling out voting machines in LA; and sponsoring drawing for consultants who complete project, and referrals.

Love to kickass and party for good? Join us to do both. Refer your family and friends to a job that makes a difference, and get a chance to see the Lakers in the Playoffs” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency helping companies find professional staff, and Funding Fun Causes The staffing agency is rewarding tech candidate referrals who successfully complete high purpose tech project; with dining gift cards to L.A.'s Best Restaurants and entry for drawing to win 2 tickets to a Lakers Playoff Game in 2020.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to kickass and party for good ? Join us to do both. Refer your family and friends to a job that makes a difference, and get a chance to see the Lakers in the Playoffs."How to Qualify for Lakers Playoffs Ticket Drawing1. Candidates must be U.S. Citizens, living in Los Angeles, with a minimum of 3-5 years experience supporting networks and routers; and available to work between February 18th and March 3rd, 2020.2. Candidates who submit resume directly, and are hired will be paid a respectable hourly rate (be reimbursed for mileage), earn dining gift card, and entry to Drawing for Lakers Playoff Tickets.3. Person who refers family and friends for tech job (consultant is hired, and completes project) will also earn dining gift card, and entry to Drawing for Lakers Tickets.Submit resume or refer to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com, before February 15th, 2020. Drawing for Lakers Playoff Tickets will be on March 30th,2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference in people's lives every day...find a kickass job, and party for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes, and creative writing contests www.RecruitingforGood.com Tickets for Lakers Playoff Tickets provided by First Choice Tickets; has been in business since 1990 and providing concert, theatre and sporting event tickets to clients for almost three decades. www.4Tix.com



