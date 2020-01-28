Hermetic Solutions Group Releases DiaCool Material

Hermetic Solutions Group

HSG, a leading global supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered component and protection solutions releases DiaCool™, a diamond based composite material.

TREVOSE, PA, USA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

With the constant evolution of semiconductor device technology, the materials used, and their respective applications, are driving engineers to deliver more functionality in increasingly smaller spaces. Combined with the need to deliver more power, higher frequencies, etc., these applications require new and enhanced thermal management techniques and technologies. While the use of new semiconductor materials such as SiC, GaN and even diamond is on the rise, until now, the design engineer has been left with tried and true legacy material technologies that are rapidly reaching the limits of their capabilities. To help engineers improve thermal management efficacy, HSG is releasing a new diamond based metal matrix composite material that provides a highly efficient solution.

These new DiaCool™ materials from HSG use diamond powders that, when combined with different base metals such as aluminum, copper and silver, provide a superior thermal management solution for nearly any product need. These new materials offer an effective solution for spreading and dissipating the high levels of thermal energy generated by semiconductors utilizing the latest materials.

According to Dave DeWire, HSG's VP of Business Development, "This DiaCool product solution is ideal for high power density applications where the designer needs a thermal material that can effectively operate in demanding applications where dissipating heat from sensitive electronics to maintain robust long term functionality is crucial. The tailored and device-friendly low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) of this DiaCool material coupled with thermal conductivity that is 3 to 4x higher than legacy metal matrix materials and alloy's delivers our significant customer benefits when building products that take advantage of new wide bandgap devices that use GaN, SiC or diamond. This new material is another great example of how our customers have come to rely on Hermetic Solutions Group for driving continuous innovation and providing long standing, robust, value added solutions."

For additional information on DiaCool, download the data sheet or contact Dave DeWire at ddewire@hermeticsolutions.com.

About Hermetic Solutions Group

Hermetic Solutions Group is the premier global supplier of hermetic packaging, components, and services. Comprised of highly respected microelectronic packaging brands - Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E and Sinclair Manufacturing, we offer a single source of supply for hermetic packages, connectors, headers, lids, windows, thermal management materials, vacuum products, preforms and laser solutions. We make our customers lives easier by providing them every solution need to enable and protect their sensitive electronics in harsh environments. And while our customers are at the center of everything we do, we recognize that it is our employees that make it all happen and we are proud of that fact. With over 500 employees located in eight facilities across three countries, we like to say that we are unconventional, thoughtful and always willing to go the extra mile – not only for our customers, but for our employees too.



