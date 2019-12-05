Lead-Free Solder Preform Option from the Hermetic Solutions Group

Hermetic Solutions Group

The Hermetic Solutions Group’s Alloys Division now offers SAC305 solder preforms.

TREVOSE, PA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hermetic Solutions Group’s Alloys Division now offers SAC305 solder preforms manufactured for applications that require an alternative to traditional tin-lead solders. This tin-silver-copper alloy is manufactured by the Hermetic Solution Group and contains 3.0% silver, 0.5% copper with tin comprising the remaining 96.5% of the formula.

This material is ideal for solder preform applications that require RoHS compliance. Lead free SAC alloys are also less subject to fatigue related to thermal cycling and are more resistant to gold embrittlement than tin-lead alternatives

For additional details, please contact David DeWire at ddewire@hermeticsolutions.com.

ABOUT HERMETIC SOLUTIONS GROUP

Hermetic Solutions Group is the premier global supplier of hermetic packaging, components and services. Comprised of highly respected microelectronic packaging brands - Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E and Sinclair Manufacturing, we offer a single source of supply for hermetic packages, connectors, headers, lids, windows, thermal management materials, vacuum products, preforms and laser solutions. We make our customers lives easier by providing them every solution need to enable and protect their sensitive electronics in harsh environments. And while our customers are at the center of everything we do, we recognize that it is our employees that make is all happen and we are proud of that fact. With over 500 employees located in eight facilities across three countries, we like to say that we are unconventional, thoughtful and always willing to go the extra mile – not only for our customers, but for our employees too.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.