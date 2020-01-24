Crafter Software Announces Zaizi as the Winner of Its Solution Partner of the Year 2019 Award

Solution Partner Award recognizes outstanding delivery of consulting services and solutions to Crafter CMS enterprise customers and open source community.

Zaizi has done an outstanding job this past year expanding our enterprise customer base, building and delivering innovative customer solutions, and contributing to our open source community.” — Mike Vertal, CEO of Crafter Software

RESTON, VA, USA, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafter Software, the award-winning provider of innovative web content management solutions, announced today that Zaizi is the recipient of its Solution Partner Award for 2019. The partner award recognizes exceptional solution partners who deliver high quality consulting services and build innovative digital experience solutions for Crafter Software enterprise customers, while also contributing to the Crafter CMS open source community. Partner-led services and solutions amplify the valuable benefits Crafter Software customers and community users achieve with the Crafter CMS platform.

Zaizi is a digital service delivery agency providing end-to-end design, delivery, and operation. "It's a great honour to be named Crafter's 2019 Partner of the Year, we're passionate about building digital services with great user experience for our customers — and Crafter CMS allows us to do just that" said Zaizi CEO and Founder Aingaran Pillai. "Our customers are looking to build content-centered digital apps and services leveraging cloud platforms, using Agile and DevOps principles. And Crafter CMS, with its Git-based developer-friendly workflow, is perfectly suited to that. It gives our customers the flexibility to rapidly innovate and deliver new apps and digital services.”

Crafter CMS is revolutionizing the ever-changing and increasingly complex requirements for digital experience creation by providing an open source platform to unify digital content with dynamic user engagement. Enterprises using Crafter CMS benefit from content-rich experiences that drive relevant and personal connections with their digital audience — customers, partners, and employees across all channels.

“Our solution partners provide an integral part of a successful Crafter CMS experience for our clients,” said Mike Vertal, CEO at Crafter Software. “Together, with our partners, we help our clients develop and operate modern digital experience solutions that drive innovation and increase ROI. Zaizi has done an outstanding job this past year expanding our enterprise customer base, building and delivering innovative customer solutions, and contributing to our open source community. We are delighted to recognize all their achievements with this award.”

About Crafter Software:

Crafter Software is on a mission to replace the broken paradigm of traditional content management and to usher in a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences. Our flagship product, Crafter CMS, is amazing for developers, easy for content editors, and fantastic for DevOps. We build our software solutions on the foundation of open source, transparency, robust architecture, high performance, superior quality, and outstanding customer support. Available on premise in the enterprise, SaaS in the cloud, and open source. Learn more at https://craftersoftware.com and https://craftercms.org



