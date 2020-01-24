Sex and Relationship Therapist Madison Gulli of Integrated Wholeness to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire context of people’s lives must be considered when moving toward personal growth and relational harmony, and that includes sexuality.

Madison Gulli is a certified clinical sexologist and founder of Integrated Wholeness, where she offers sex and relationship therapy for both dating and married couples for better communication and increased connection and intimacy.

“Sexuality is fundamental to every individual,” says Gulli. “Because sex is complicated and compartmentalized, people need to have the dialogue to talk about their sexuality, what it means to them, what desire means to them, what arousal means to them, and what our responsibilities are to our partner.”

In our current social society, we are all working really hard and working long hours to be successful, and in the midst of doing that, people turn the sexual switch off because they're too busy. When they want to turn it back on, they don't know how. Gulli specializes in sexless relationships and couples who are in no-touch stages.

“The things that make relationships stable can sometimes be the opposite of passion and desire, but couples can reignite their passion,” says Gulli. “Couples that are still willing to communicate and do things for each other will have the best outcomes.”

Sexuality encompasses the emotional, psychological and the physical. Gulli incorporates mind, body and spirit in how she approaches new clients. That’s why her practice is called Integrated Wholeness.

“When I speak about sexuality, I'm talking about an individual's sexuality with themselves, how they identify with their own sexual selves. That's what people struggle with ultimately,” says Gulli.

“We hold energy in our bodies, and that includes sexual energy, and quite often it hinders us,” says Gulli. “I do a lot of relaxation work and mindfulness with my clients so they can relax into their bodies. I teach clients embodiment so they can learn to be with themselves, not for the goal of sexual satisfaction—although that's OK, too—but in terms of getting out of their heads and being in their bodies in a pleasurable way.

When an individual is sexually healthy, they can really talk about sex, love, affection, intimacy, connection and what they enjoy, even fantasies.

CUTV News Radio will feature Madison Gulli in an interview with Jim Masters on January 27th at 2pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on February 3rd at 4pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.integratedwholeness.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.