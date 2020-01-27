Oilfield Water Connection Announces First Platinum Sponsor For Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference

B3 Insight plans to showcase their market intelligence platform as one of two Platinum Sponsors of the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference in Dallas in May.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oilfield Water Connection, the leading business event platform for the full-cycle oilfield water marketplace, announced that B3 Insight has signed up as a Platinum Sponsor for the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference being held at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas May 26-28, 2020.

“B3’s platform offers quality and actionable data so that companies involved with oilfield water at every level can make better decisions,” explained Peter Cook, Managing Partner of Oilfield Water Connection and an organizer of the event. “B3’s mission - to provide transparency, mitigate risk, and unlock opportunities for industry stakeholders - is perfectly aligned with Oilfield Water Connection’s conferences. They have a sterling reputation for thought leadership and we are thrilled to have them as a part of our upcoming conference.”

The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference will be the largest event ever held with an agenda focused entirely on marketplace issues facing U.S. business leaders in full-cycle oilfield water management. Over 300 attendees are anticipated, bringing together senior executives and investors in E&P, water midstream, oilfield services, logistics, private equity, and various support services related to issues including technology, equipment, and public relations.

“We are pleased to be a Platinum Sponsor of the Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference,” commented Kelly Bennett, President of B3. “We believe our brand is synonymous with market expertise and water stewardship in the oilfield, and this sponsorship is a way of supporting our customers and like-minded stakeholders in that effort. We will be making additional exciting announcements in the coming weeks, both in conjunction with this event and otherwise. We’re looking forward to the conference.”

The Oilfield Water Markets 2020 Conference will be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center set on Grapevine Lake and featuring an atrium with 5 acres of gardens less than 10 minutes from DFW Airport. The conference will also feature a golf outing on May 26, 2020 at the Cowboys Golf Club, followed by main event on May 27 and 28.

Following B3’s signup, only one Platinum Sponsorship for this event is still available. There are plenty of other ways to get involved too, which interested parties can view and reserve online at https://oilfieldwater.com/2020-oilfield-water-markets-sponsorships/

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of oilfield water management. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, water midstream, and oilfield service executives as well as oilfield water industry investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.

For Sponsorship Or Attendance Inquiries Contact:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.