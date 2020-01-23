CREMINI'S Italian Bistro - Exclusive Press&VIP Opening. Wed. Feb. 26th, 7PM/9PM

Fall in Love with CREMINI'S - The only Italian restaurant in NYC dedicated to the traditional cuisine from Le Marche Region, in vibrant Carroll Gardens, BK.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ad Store New York is pleased to invite you for an exclusive opening of CREMINI'S Wednesday, February 26th, 7:00PM/9:30PM(doors open 6:30PM)PLEASE RSVP TO - tommaso@adstoreplus.com“When we first met, Elena decided to impress me by showing me how to make her grandma’s secret recipe of ‘Ascolana Olives’ and Cremini, two of our favorite comfort foods since we were kids. Needless to say, we soon fell in love.”Riccardo Massetti – CREMINI’S Owner and General ManagerIt’s a matter of Love. It’s a matter of Happiness. It’s a matter of Good Taste. Riccardo Massetti and his wife, Chef Elena Salati, infuse all of the love for their homeland, Le Marche, in the heart of Italy, and for their culinary and ancestral traditions, into CREMINI’S - the new happy spot in bustling Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Love is in the Air at CREMINIS! On Wednesday, February 26th, Riccardo & Elena open the doors of their love nest to an exclusive Press & VIP private tasting of their signature dishes and delicacies, presenting the traditional cuisine from Le Marche and the bona fide rituality of Italian Aperitivo. Just when you think that you’ve seen (and eaten) it all in New York City, here comes this absolutely delightful, hip & cool couple, opening the doors and our palate to a cuisine that is literally groundbreaking and unprecedented in NY’s dining scene. Have you ever tasted ‘Ascolana Olives’, fried custard creamy ‘Cremini’, ‘Crescia Flatbreads’, ‘Vincisgrassi Lasagna’ or ‘Polpette (Meatballs) Le Marche Style’? Have you ever experienced a truly authentic Italian Aperitivo? (Happy Hour).CREMINI’S is also introducing to New York’s wine lovers a new exquisite vineyard, VELENOSI WINERY, from the town of Ascoli Piceno, (Le Marche). Crowned by hills stretching towards the sea, VELENOSI's vineyards absorb the most authentic savors of the territory and return them in the colorful highlights of wines. A clay and fertile soil it’s the solid ground of the vines rich in fragrances and history, telling the Piceno territory tradition through autochthonous and international varieties.But CREMINI’S Good Taste is not just in food & wine. As delightful and lovely as the menu is the Italian bistro’s décor, a jewel of shabby & chic, a little work of art that meets the traditional Brooklyn Industrial look with the romantic, rustic & cozy atmosphere of an old-fashioned Italian trattoria, la dolce vita style. The elegant touch of CREMINI’S ambiance comes from Elena Salati’s background and long-lasting career as an Architect and Interior Designer.The comfy space, that exudes and embodies the welcome happiness philosophy is the perfect, engaging, hangout for kids and families during the day, and for dates, friends gathering and special occasions when the lights go down. CREMINI’S is also the perfect spot to host parties, events, business meetings as well as Elena’s cooking classes and Riccardo’s educationals on the art of Italian Aperitivo and other curiosities on Le Marche region’s traditions.The restaurant aims to establish itself as a cultural hub in NYC for the Italian heritage of Le Marche region. A place where you can not only taste mouth-watering dishes, but also experience the true Italian way of dining, where community, conviviality, core family values, and friendly bonds embrace the guests with a warm, homey feeling. Le Marche is Italy’s land of goodness, the birthplace of artists, composers, and poets like Gioacchino Rossini, Raffaello, and Giacomo Leopardi. A divine place to visit with all of its splendid uniqueness and regional varieties. For the Lonely Planet Guide, Le Marche is the place to go to in 2020. Come get a tasteful bite of Le Marche at CREMINI'S.###Riccardo & Elena are available for interviews prior to and during the event. To schedule an interview and if you need any other information please don’t hesitate to contact:Tommaso Cartia PR – The Ad Store New YorkEmail: tommaso@adstoreplus.comPhone: +1 (929) 228 9706Can’t make it to the event? You are welcome to schedule your own date and time to come experience CREMINI’S for your coverage, reviews, and interviews.CREMINI’S - 521 Court St, Brooklyn NY 11231 I +1 929.305.2967 I info@creminis.com I www.creminis.com



