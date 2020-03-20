NYC'S ITALIAN BISTRO CREMINI’S EXPANDS DELIVERIES AND APPLIES NEW MEASURES TO NAVIGATE COVID-19 EMERGENCY

NEVER FORGETTING THAT FOOD AND THE ART OF DINING ARE GIFTS THAT KEEP COMMUNITIES TOGETHER DESPITE ANY DISTANCE.

NEW YORK, NYC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a matter of Love. For CREMINI’S, the art of dining has always been a matter of Love. And it is with the same Love, Care and Respect for its loving community of patrons that have welcomed the restaurant with open arms, that CREMINI’S - conforming to the necessary new security measures promulgated by Mayor Bill de Blasio to front the COVID-19 emergency:Limits its activities solely to take out and deliveryEffective as of March 16th, 8:00PMNew Hours of Operation:Everyday 12PM – 9:45PMFri./Sat. 12PM – 10:00PMThe only Italian restaurant in New York City dedicated to the traditional cuisine from Le Marche Region doesn’t forget that Le Marche is Italy’s land of bounty and goodness. And to keep bounty and goodness flow during this quarantine:CREMINI’S is improving and expanding its ordering online and free-no contact delivering services through:• AT THE NUMBER +1 (929)-305-2967• ON THE WEBSITE: www.creminis.com During this time of uncertainty, Owner Riccardo Massetti and Chef Elena Salati are focused on maintaining the safety of the communities and staff, adjusting their operations in real-time to serve the needs that are changing so rapidly.All of the precautions and the health measures have been already taken by all CREMINI’S staff to secure the necessary social distancing inside the restaurant. Pristine neatness, sanitizing, disinfecting, wearing the appropriate gloves and up-to-code COVID-19 protective masks are CREMINI’S priorities and crucial tools to face these very critical times.CREMINI’S will also continue its mission to deliver to you the freshest food and ingredients, carefully selected, skillfully prepared and elegantly and cautiously served.Riccardo and Elena hope that you will stay safe and healthy and they are looking forward to welcoming you back to the restaurant with the promise of the many wonderful memories they will be happy to create and share with and for you in the near future.The whole Cremini’s staff sends all of its love and good wishes to Italy, that has been, heroically, confronting this dramatic situation head high, and promises to honor its Beauty and wonderful culinary traditions here in NYC, now more than ever.###For more info, pictures and to view a presentation of CREMINI’S signature dishes and wines:FOLLOW CREMINI’S. FOLLOW HAPPINESS@creminisbk#creminisbk#welcomehappiness#creminis#brooklynbestkeptsecretCREMINI’S - 521 Court St, Brooklyn NY 11231 I +1 929.305.2967 I info@creminis.com I www.creminis.com Press Contact: Tommaso Cartia – Ad Store I +1 929 228 9706 I tommaso@adstoreplus.com



