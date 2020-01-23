Chicago's Black History Month Kicks Off With the Musical Production '1619: The Journey of a People'

1619 marks the start of African American's 400-year journey that would change a nation and the world

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ( Chicago ) - 3D will be presenting “ 1619 : The Journey of a People” for six showings during Black History Month Feb. 6 – Wheaton College @ 6:30 p.m.Feb. 7 – Elementary and high school production at Kennedy-King College @ 10:30 a.m.Feb. 8 – Kennedy-King College @ 6:00 p.m.Feb. 27 – Greenhouse Theater @ 7:00 p.m.Feb. 28 – Elementary and high school production at Greenhouse Theater @ 10:30 a.m.Feb. 28 – Greenhouse Theater @ 7:00 p.m.According to Gary Indiana radio host Eve Gomez, “‘1619: The Journey of a People’ is a dynamic new musical taking audiences by storm. Do not miss this life-changing theatrical experience!”20 enslaved Africans arrived in Point Comfort, Virginia. The 400-year journey that followed would change a nation and the world. Using various musical forms including hip-hop, jazz, and blues, this fabulous musical theater production commemorates the struggle for equality and celebrates the story of America’s African sons and daughters.After successful performances in Chicago, Elmhurst College, and Hampton University, the production is back for a Black History Month run.What our audiences have said...“I was on the edge of my seat and my eyes filled with tears of joy. I am in awe of themagnificent performance I just witnessed. This belongs on Broadway.” --ChristineHouston, Creator of NBC’s hit sitcom “227”“Thank you for your wonderful performance and the opportunity to present such a powerful production, especially to our students. Our students were informed, enlightened and culturally enhanced by this extraordinary new musical about the African American journey. I wish you continued success as you share this outstanding production with others.” --Shelia Maye, Hampton University Music Department Chair“That was a very emotional and intellectually rewarding experience.” --English Department Chair, Elmhurst College“1619 is one of the most powerful performances that I have ever seen. Unlike monolithic productions that tend to appeal to only one target audience, the intergenerational quality of this production has something in it for everyone. The messaging is magnificent and highlights the complexity of the African American condition. There is an extraordinary song, dance, sermonic and political discourse, plus a marvelous display of tech-savvy to mesmerize the viewer. If you want to celebrate the past and be challenged in the present with a view toward the future, you must see this production.”--Rev. Dr. Brian J. Wells, Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, Newport News, VirginiaAbout the 3rd Dimension Performance Group3D was established in 1999 to create and present quality entertainment that is thought-provoking, artistically dynamic, and socially relevant. In the years since its inception, 3D has provided programming for a host of private and public sector clients, toured extensively, and facilitated arts instruction for thousands of students.About the PlaywrightTed Williams III has taught Political Science at Wright College, Chicago State University, and he is the Chairman of the Social Sciences Department at Kennedy-King College. Williams III is the former host of WYCC-PBS television’s The Professors weekly talk show and has appeared in commercials and training videos for companies including McDonald’s, Empire Carpet, Six Flags, Federal Express. Additionally, he is the author of the book, The Way Out: Christianity, Politics, and the Future of the African-American Community, a recent contributor to the Third World Press text, Not Our President, and a former candidate for the Chicago City Council.



