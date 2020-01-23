Giving is not just about making a donation, it's about making a difference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We encourage our team members to make a difference in the lives of the community that we serve.

As one of the employee benefits at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we will match the amount that our employees donate (we just ask for the receipt from the Charity organization you selected and we will send the same amount that you donate to that organization).

If you volunteer the company will pay $50 every 5 hours volunteering time.

This evening, our Operation Manager and Inside Sales Team Leader are proud to volunteer 10 hours collectively at the "Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count".

WHY IS HOMELESSNESS INCREASING SO MUCH?

Our housing and economic crisis pushes people into homelessness faster than our system can help them. LA County has a tremendous shortage of affordable housing units, and rents are rising faster than wages for low-income renters – median household income decreased 3% between 2000 and 2017. A renter would need to earn $47.52 per hour to afford the median monthly asking rent. The housing and economic crisis has more than 2 million county residents paying more than 50% of their monthly income on housing.

WHY DO SO MANY PEOPLE LIVE IN VEHICLES?

Last year in the LA CoC, 37% of unsheltered people were found living in vehicles (16,528), up 5% from the previous year. This is attributed to the rise of rents across the County. People who live in vehicles typically have a steady flow of income and even savings set aside but are not able to find affordable housing.

YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY

www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteedInc.com

