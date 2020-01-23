NINA WEST TEAMS WITH HOMETOWN COMPANY HOMAGE TO RELEASE T=SHIRT BENEFITTING AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE AFFECTED BY WILDFIRES

NINA WEST X HOMAGE LIMITED EDITION AUSTRALIA T-SHIRT

NINA WEST TEAMS WITH HOMETOWN COMPANY HOMAGE TO RELEASE LIMITED EDITION T=SHIRT BENEFITTING AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE AFFECTED BY DEVASTATING WILDFIRES

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus, Ohio native and RuPaul’s Drag race fan favorite, Nina West, has teamed with native Columbus company HOMAGE to release The Nina West Foundation X HOMAGE limited-edition AUSTRALIA T-shirt. This limited edition blue and yellow t-shirt benefits Wildlife Victoria, an Australian based nonprofit that specializes in protecting and rescuing native Australian Wildlife injured and displaced by the current devastating Wildfires. It has been reported that almost a billion animals have been lost or displaced by the worst wildfires in Australia’s history. The country’s unique ecosystem is truly special, and this limited-edition T-shirt designed by HOMAGES’ Ryan Vessler pays tribute to all creatures great and small in the land Down Under.

“What is happening in Australia is devastating, Our world Is crying for help." said Nina West. "The devastation being left behind these wildfires is heartbreaking. I am grateful to be able to use the Nina West Foundation’s resources in conjunction with Ryan Vessler and HOMAGE to raise much needed funds for the animals of Australia. Please buy a tee and save the lives of these majestic and magical creatures!”



The T-shirt is available now at https://www.homage.com/products/australia with all proceeds going directly to Wildlife Victoria.

ABOUT HOMAGE

Founded in 2007, HOMAGE turns back the clock with shout-outs to eclectic moments and personalities in sports, music, and popular culture. From Billie Jean King to Larry Bird, our clothing tells stories of triumph, individualism and hustle, preserving the old school and creating new legacies.

