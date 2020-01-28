Tampa Vein Doctor Ranked Number One For Patient Experience in the United States

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that its Medical Director, Chris Pittman, M.D., ranked number one for Patient Experience and Satisfaction.

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that its Medical Director and CEO, Chris Pittman, M.D., FAVLS, FACR has been ranked number one across his specialty for Patient Experience and Satisfaction. The rankings were published by MedStatix in their Q4 2019 report comparing 20715 national providers across 35 specialties. MedStatix is a quantitative and qualitative analysis platform that delivers healthcare providers and administrators actionable insights from the voice of their patients.

MedStatix has over a decade of experience and has driven completion of more than 3 million patient surveys, as well as customer insight platforms and analytics for Fortune-class brands. They primarily focus on the goals of enhancing patient experience, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs.

Dr. Pittman’s varicose vein clinic, Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers, has been rapidly growing and gathering recognition for its commitment to patient and employee satisfaction. Over the past year, Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers has added two offices and was recently selected as a Tampa Bay Business Journal Best Places to Work for the second year in a row.

Angela Sheffield, PA‐C, RPhS, one of Vein911’s Vein Care Specialists, also ranked high on the report receiving the 8th highest ranking in the United States.

“I’m humbled to be selected as one of the top providers of patient satisfaction in the United States,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers. “Our team is passionate about providing quality patient care and a quality patient experience, and I could not have done this without them.”

About Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, restless legs, night cramps, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Venefit procedure using ClosureFast Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy, the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGogh, an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our award-winning vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by world-renowned, Board Certified, vein care specialist physicians.



