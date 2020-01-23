European Leadership University’s Data Science Class Visits StartupAmsterdam

ELU Class of Data Science Visits StartupAmsterdam at the Municipality of Amsterdam

European Leadership University’s Data Science Programme Participants were invited to the City of Amsterdam’s StartupAmsterdam initiative.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learners of European Leadership University’s Data Science Masters Programme visited the municipality’s office on January 16, 2020. During the visit, data science learners heard about the initiative’s changing pillars, including a focus on diversifying the Amsterdam labor market, its main activities, and partners in its ecosystem.The visit is part of the university’s Talent Accelerator Programme that facilitates learners’ entry into the Dutch job market. There are nearly 70,000 vacancies at tech companies in Amsterdam.Together with StartupAmsterdam ’s Talent and Diversity Lead, Igneta Skliaustyte, the group discussed opportunities and challenges to join the startup ecocystem in Amsterdam. Skliaustyte also shared visa information, the most up-to-date job portals, and tech and networking events.Earlier that week, the data science practitioners presented their work to a full house at ELU’s Data Science Talent Meetup at the Amsterdam Science Park. Through its competency-based and experiential programmes, European Leadership University aims to bridge the skills gap in the Dutch tech domain.StartupAmsterdam is a private-public action programme by the City of Amsterdam to strengthen the city’s startup and scaleup ecosystem and the initiatives that facilitate connection to benefit all stakeholders involved and position Amsterdam as the tech hub to be part of.European Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree.



