European Leadership University Becomes UK NARIC Member

European Leadership University has become a member of the UK National Recognition Information Centre.

The membership will help us to be integrated to UK NARIC’s member network with more than 200 universities and exchange information and advice on academic qualifications.” — Alper Utku, ELU President

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University has become a member of the UK National Recognition Information Centre Alper Utku, President of European Leadership University, is excited to be part of the NARIC community: “The membership will help us to be integrated to UK NARIC’s member network with more than 200 universities and exchange information and advice on academic qualifications.”The university has a diverse student body with students across four different continents. Organizations such as UK NARIC are critical to today’s global economy and help people to move freely between different labor and education markets. The membership is one more step in aiding the mobility of ELU students and alumni.UK Naric is the National Agency responsible for providing information, advice and opinion on academic, vocational and professional qualifications and skills. It is the UK arm of hte NARIC network, an initiative by the European Commission to improve academic recognition of diplomas and periods of study.In addition to UK NARIC, European Leadership University is also a member of EURASHE (European Association of Institutions in Higher Education), Amsterdam Economic Board, the Data Science Foundation, and the Digital Skills and Job Coalition.About European Leadership UniversityEuropean Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.