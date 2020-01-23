Karen Quinones, Owner of Patriot Tours Inc., to Offer Free $50 Tickets In February for Amazing Historical Tour Services

Karen Quinones, Owner of Patriot Tours Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Quinones, Owner of Patriot Tours Inc., is continuing to start off the new year with a bang. She will first celebrate with the release of her new book, “Theodosia Burr: Teen Eyewitness to the Founding of the New Nation”. The book is scheduled to release on February 4, 2020. Now, she is doing something special with her tour company and offering such an amazing deal for their historical tour services.

For the month of February 2020 Patriot Tours, Inc. is offering a $50 ticket free with every regular priced ticket for tours taking place in February. Winter is a great time to visit New York City’s oldest historic sites like St. Paul’s Chapel and Graveyard (1766), Trinity Church Graveyard (1685) and Fraunces Tavern (1719). Come out for a walk on the original colonial streets of NYC and New Amsterdam before the spring crowds arrive!

These Tours will be personally lead by historian, author, and cast regular of Mysteries At The Museum, Karen Quiñones. You’ll experience the past as if you are really there. Only a limited amount of tickets are available for February’s tours which include the Colonial/Revolutionary War, Hamilton & Burr events, and the Culper Spy Ring.

Since 2005, Patior Tours Inc. has been leading their customers through the most historic parts of the city, along streets laid in the 1700’s and into national historic landmarks and are a daily presence in Lower Manhattan! They know the story of every nook and cranny of the Southern tip of the Island and can’t wait to share it with you.

To prepare for their tours, they comb through hundreds of archival documents. Newspapers, broadsides, pamphlets, personal papers and prints all go into our storytelling of the city’s past. They visit research libraries and historic sites throughout the region to flesh out the understanding of events and people. Patriot Tours Inc. virtually lives in the time period, recreating it in a way that allows them to answer all of your questions, no matter how obscure.

Patriot Tours Inc. keeps group sizes small to give you personal attention. Each tour is a unique experience as they tailor it to meet the needs of your group. As the tour moves along they pay attention to your questions and what you seem most interested in so that they change the narrative accordingly. No two tours are exactly the same! Plus, if you have an ancestor or specific person or event you’d like to know about, you can let Patriout Tours Inc. know before the tour and so they can be sure to include it for you.

Take a look at their fantastic services so you can get on board with this amazing deal:

https://patriottoursnyc.com/

Karen Q has spent fifteen years immersed in NYC’s early history. What began as a hobby, reading original documents, became a passion when she learned the stories of people long forgotten who did amazing things to create the city and nation we have today. In 2005 she began the Revolutionary Era walking tour to honor those great NYers. At the request of enthusiastic customers, she added the Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr Tour and The Revolutionary War Spies Tour.

Karen is the author of the forthcoming book “Theodosia Burr: Teen Witness to the Founding of the New Nation”, Lerner Books, Spring 2020. She has spoken at meetings of the NYC Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and is a regular speaker for the Queens Public Library. She is also a historical consultant for fiction authors as well as Fordham University Radio WFUV and AM New York (newspaper).

Karen has appeared on more than twenty episodes of The Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum” and will be seen later in 2019 on “America Unearthed”.



