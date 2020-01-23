From the classroom to the boardroom: Teacher turned tech exec Denise DiSano democratizes mobile apps

Former New York public school teacher Denise DiSano now heads NYC tech firm, launches innovative technology that enables everyone to have their own mobile app.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When former Westchester New York public school teacher Denise DiSano applied for a grant to bring technology to her second-grade classroom, little did she know that her passion for technology would lead to building a successful NYC tech firm years later. Today, DiSano is at the helm of Marked Private, which recently launched proprietary and innovative SaaS technology called enCappture, which enables companies, brands, and organizations of any type to cost-effectively engage and expand their audiences 24/7 using enCappture’s robust mobile platform.

As a teacher (K-2nd grade as well as a reading specialist) and a student herself (DiSano took technology classes to deepen her subject matter knowledge) in the 1990s, DiSano saw how integral technology was to a well-rounded education. She applied for grants to afford her the opportunity to integrate technology into her classroom. Soon thereafter, her school made technology a regular part of its curriculum, one of the first in the area to do so.

Later, while on hiatus from teaching to care for her three young children, DiSano began to explore technology even further, which led to the development of Invite Bandz, a product that enables kids to connect privately with friends before, during and after birthday parties and other special events. Invite Bandz are coded wristbands that serve as an invite/RSVP mechanism, private chat area, gift wish list/registry, and photo gallery. Launched in 2012, Invite Bandz are available at party stores and retailers across the U.S.

After launching Invite Bandz, DiSano began receiving inquiries from businesses and organizations interested in a similarly functioning product, that they could white-label, to connect with their customers, members, employees and partners. This led DiSano to develop enCappture, a SaaS solution that allows businesses and organizations to set up a branded mobile app quickly and cost-effectively.

enCappture arrives at an important time, a time when over 50% of the world’s population -- 3.9 billion people -- live online with over 4 billion mobile devices in their hands. In fact, according to tech trendspotter App Annie’s The State of Mobile 2019 report, global app downloads exceeded 194 billion, up 35% from 2016 to 2018. In addition, the report states that consumers spend 3 hours each day on average in mobile apps and use 40 different apps each month, translating to global app store consumer spending of $101 billion in 2018. Further, global spending on technologies and services that enable digital transformation will hit nearly $2 Trillion by 2022 — with mobile at the heart of the digital economy.

With the statistics of a booming mobile economy in mind, DiSano envisioned building a mobile app platform that would give companies of all types and sizes the opportunity to have their own branded mobile app without investing large amounts of money, time, and resources to develop and maintain the app.

“We created enCappture so that ALL companies, organizations, and brands can launch powerful, enterprise-level mobile apps, quickly, easily and inexpensively to build community, extend reach, and engage audiences 365 days a year,” says DiSano.

Key features of the enCappture mobile app platform include:

* Fully branded mobile app (iOS and Android)

* Easy-to-use engagement dashboard to manage in-app content

* Built-in suite of robust customizable engagement features

* User experience builder with multiple access levels and unlimited ways for groups to connect

* Powerful analytics with real-time communication tools

* Custom integrations like calendars, reservations, booking systems, and e-commerce

* Comprehensive technology support and unparalleled customer service

More about the Marked Private and enCappture

enCappture was launched in late 2018 by Marked Private, a technology solutions firm that designs innovative and affordable products for businesses, associations, non-profits, property management firms, event planners, and influencers of all types and sizes.

enCappture’s technology partner, Axispoint, Inc., is a leading software development company that has created digital, mobile, and media solutions for major companies, including Warner Music, Verizon, and Cadent.

