POP SENSATION LV TO RELEASE NEWEST SINGLE ‘DONE WIT IT’

LV might be DONE WIT IT but she’s just getting started!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LV is set to release her next single, ‘DONE WIT IT’ featuring rap artist DDG. Following the release of her single, ‘I GOT YOU’ featuring Chief Pound & Baby Soulja, LV is back again with a hip-hop twist on her classic pop sound. This time, LV is over her relationship with her boo who doesn’t value her as they should - and as she deserves.It might be cuffing season but LV is DONE WIT IT in her new single. Her sensuous but powerful tone expresses what it feels like to be taken for granted. This song explains what it feels like to be with someone who’s actions speak louder than their words. She ultimately cuts her boo off for not treating her with the respect and appreciation that she deserves. LV’s “too good for this s***” and this song shows it.Check out her exclusive breakthrough breakup anthem here:And her complete press package here:LV is an upcoming crossover pop sensation with over 1.4 million views on YouTube and 2 million streams on Spotify. Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, LV is currently based in Miami where she dropped her EP in August and has been doing numbers on all major streaming platforms. She has previously worked with Quavo, Flo Rida, Chief Pound, Baby Soulja, CNCO, Futuristic, and has collaborations in the vault / in the works with some of the biggest names in music today - Chris Brown, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Bruno Mars, Khalid, Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Tory Lanez, G-Eazy, and more. LV is next to pop off - stand with her or stand back!Keep up with LV on social media:Instagram: @lvtheartistTwitter: @TheArtistLVFacebook: @lvtheartistYouTube: @LVSpotify: @LVApple Music: @LV



