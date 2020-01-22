Actor & Musician John Schneider Partners with CeleBriDy Brands to Launch “Bo Duke”-Inspired CBD Products

John Schneider's CBoD John Schneider and Alicia Allain-Schneider on Fox & Friends John Schneider's CBoD

John Schneider and Alicia Allain-Schneider opened up about her cancer diagnosis during a Fox & Friends exclusive, followed by Fox Business, Fox Nation and more.

I call mine 'Yee Haa sauce' because everybody needs a little Yee Haa now and then.” — John Schneider

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary actor and chart-topping recording artist John Schneider has partnered with Nashville-based CeleBriDy Brands to develop an exciting new line of CBD products. Custom formulated to the specifications of “Bo Duke” himself, The Dukes of Hazzard star's CBoD (“C-Bo-D”) brings a touch of Southern charm to the world of CBD oil. John Schneider’s CBoD features a delicious Apple Pie Moonshine flavor you’re sure to love.John and his wife, Alicia Allain-Schneider, opened up about her recent stage 4 cancer diagnosis during an exclusive interview with Fox News Channel's FOX & Friends on Friday, followed by stops at Fox Business’ Varney & Co , Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show, and Fox Nation’s Nuff Said and Fox & Friends After the Show Show. Now in remission, Alicia credits CBD oil, minerals and a strict keto diet for helping prepare her body to fight the cancer.“What I honestly believe, and obviously I'm no doctor, but I believe that this is such a natural element that when you take it, your body says, ‘Ahhh,’” John told Fox & Friends.John Schneider’s CBoD is an organic, premium CBD tincture with zero THC, U.S grown hemp, and LabCanna CBD isolate to ensure the highest quality at every level."I call mine 'Yee Haa sauce' because everybody needs a little Yee Haa now and then,” says John..“We are thrilled to partner with one of America’s most iconic and beloved entertainers,” says CeleBriDy Brands founder Brian Mayes. “John and Alicia not only believe in this product, but they have experienced the benefits first hand.”John Schneider’s CBoD is available exclusively at www.JohnSchneiderCBoD.com About John Schneider:One of the most beloved and recognizable faces in America, John Schneider’s extensive acting career includes the iconic roles of "Bo Duke" on The Dukes of Hazzard, “Jonathan Kent” on Smallville and "Jim Cryer" on his current series, Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots - the #1 primetime series on cable on Tuesday nights. John was also a fan favorite on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. In addition to his incredible acting career, John has over 20 albums to his credit and five #1 singles on the Billboard Country chart, incluing the current hit, "These Hands," with Cody McCarver. It’s also worth noting that John co-founded the Children's Miracle Network — a non-profit organization that raises funds for children's hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children's health issues. Founded in 1983, they have raised more than $7 billion dollars for medical research and community awareness of children's health issues, which is distributed directly to a network of 170 children’s hospitals. For more info on John’s current projects, tour dates and more, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com Connect with John Schneider online:Website: www.johnschneiderstudios.com Facebook: @johnschneiderstudiosTwitter: @John_SchneiderInstagram: @thejohnschneiderConnect with John Schneider CBoD online:Website: www.JohnSchneiderCBoD.com Facebook: @JohnSchneiderCBoDTwitter: @SchneiderCBoDInstagram: @JohnSchneiderCBoD



