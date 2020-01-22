16 Free Home-Related Seminars Announced for Winter Home and Backyard Show

The Home Garden Show will have 11 FREE Seminars this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --San Diego, Ca (January 21, 2020) – NARI San Diego is delighted to announce the line-up of speakers for the Winter Home and Backyard Show, which will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on January 24, 25, and 26th.“We are excited that so many CEOs and influential leaders from the San Diego community have committed to speak at The Winter Home and Backyard Show. Their experience and leadership in their respective industries will allow for homeowners to get answers to burning topics we have seen lately on social media outlets" commented Ben Lund, President of NARISan Diego and owner of A Weekend Plumber.The show will host a wide range of exhibitors featuring the latest products and services for all your home improvement needs, including home remodeling, decorating, outdoor living, landscaping, and more!Location, Date, and Time:Del Mar Fairgrounds: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, CAFriday, Saturday, Sunday January 24, 25, 26th. 10am – 5pmFREE EVENT – Parking is $15.00Presented by: DEL MAR SHOWS In addition to the exhibitors, the following businesses will be presenting a short seminar on topics we believe will interest the community at large:Friday, January 24th11am: 3 Steps to Strong Traditions, Strong Families; Debbie Kahn Cunningham, Entrepreneur12:00pm: Aging in Place Safely; Fritzi Gros-Daillon, CEO, Household Guardians1:00pm: Branding and Owning Your Niche on Social Media; Burke Smith CEO/Broker/Owner/Entrepreneur2:00pm: Understand Your Dog’s Body Language & Behavior ; Penny DiLoreto, Owner of K9 Resort & SpaSaturday, January 25th:10:30am: What is NARIand How Do We Help Homeowners & Contractors Connect?; Fritzi Gros-Daillon, CEO, Household Guardians.11:30am – 1pm: 3 Insights from a Traumatic Brain Injury Every Overwhelmed Homeowner Can Benefit From. Debbra Sweet, Thrive Right Consulting1:00pm: What Type of Contractor Do I Need to Call & Other Information to Ensure a Positive Home Remodeling Experience; Gordon Guthrie, Classic Home Improvements 2:00pm: Understand Your Dog’s Body Language & Behavior ; Penny DiLoreto, Owner of K9 Resort & SpaSunday, January 26th10:30am: When love, money, and homes come together, and then need to be split. Common problems seen in divorce court plus Q & A; DeAnn Salcido, Retired Superior Court Judge, Owner of Honorable Legal Services12:00pm : How to Get a Home in Today’s Market & Seniors Home Purchasing & Their Benefits; Berj Arakelian with USA Mortgage PRESENTED WITH Brad and Karen Mattonen, RE/MAXAbout NARIThe National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is an organization of high-quality remodeling industry professionals. Its members are committed to integrity, high standards, professional education, and market recognition.



