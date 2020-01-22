Sycamore Education Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Sycamore Offers Seamless, Real-Time Integration of School Data with Google Cloud API

The Google Cloud Partner Program enables us to help our school customers collaborate anywhere, manage classrooms with ease, and administer Google applications all from Sycamore’s easy interface.” — Mark Dalluge

FREMONT, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sycamore Education announces that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a Build Partner to help its school customers more fully integrate their G Suite for Education applications with its powerful online school management system.As a Google Cloud partner, Sycamore Education offers schools the seamless ability to sync information and data in real-time between its robust school management system and the school’s key Google applications. Key features include the ability to: Create, edit, and share documents and presentations in real time, right from within Sycamore’s interface; Create classrooms, distribute assignments, manage grade books, and sync assignments directly into Sycamore’s grade book; Add students and employees and manage organizational units from within Sycamore’s interface, ensuring the safety and integrity of a school’s data.“The Google Cloud Partner Program enables us to help our school customers collaborate anywhere, manage their classrooms with ease, and administer their Google applications seamlessly—all from within Sycamore’s easy interface,” explained Mark Dalluge, Sycamore’s Director of Operations. “This saves administrators and teachers valuable time, allowing them to fully focus on the students and their learning experience.”Sycamore Education was founded as a technology company with the primary goal of making it easier for school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to access and share important student data and information. The company remains committed to disrupting the ed-tech space by using the right technology to deliver better classroom tools and experiences for teachers, administrators, students, and parents, at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.ABOUT SYCAMORE EDUCATIONSycamore Education’s comprehensive online, all-in-one school management system includes more than 300 powerful, integrated features and tools that keep student data organized and secure, streamline processes, and enhance communications and reporting. With a dedicated support staff and the most affordable pricing on the market, Sycamore has become an industry leader in educational technology and the system behind schools and colleges in over 40 countries. For more information, visit SycamoreEducation.com or call (866) 757-4968.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.