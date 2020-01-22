Viper Tool Storage Introduces the New 2020 Garage System Made to Assemble in Minutes with Lockdowel Fastening

New Viper Tool Storage Complete Garage System delivered flat-pack and assembled with Lockdowel hidden fasteners. Lockdowel snap-in fastening makes cabinet, furniture and closet assembly easy! Lockdowel fasteners enable assembly without screws. Furniture and cabinets can be flat-packed saving shipping costs.

Garage Kit from Viper Tool Storage Assembles in about 15 Minutes

With Lockdowel’s slide-to-lock fastening technology and no show hardware, organizing your workspace for 2020 is more beautiful - and easier than ever!” — Brian Eastman President of Cala Industries, makers of Viper Tool Storage

TEMECULA, CA, USA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viper Tool Storage is ready to help organize your garage or shop for 2020 with the all new Complete Garage System. Made with easy-to-assemble Lockdowel fastening, the complete system offers eight components including; locker, two-drawer base cabinet, one-drawer base cabinet, two upper wall cabinets, two steel peg boards and a 72 inch workbench.

“We are really excited to launch this flat-pack, complete storage solution that assembles in about 15 minutes,” Brian Eastman President and Founder of Cala Industries, the makers of Viper Tool Storage, says. “With Lockdowel’s slide-to-lock fastening technology and no show hardware, organizing your workspace for 2020 is more beautiful - and easier than ever!”

The Complete Garage System’s combined storage capacity is over 72,000 cubic inches and the entire cabinet system is made in the USA. Each drawer holds up to 100 pounds with ball bearing slides for smooth, quiet operation. Soft close hinges prevent the doors from slamming and gas struts allow for controlled opening and closing. Adjustable feet allow leveling, even on uneven floors. Click here for a complete description: https://vipertoolstorage.com/product/8-piece-garage-system-w-work-surface/

“We won’t launch a new line until it has been through rigorous testing and this system has!” Eastman says. “From assembly, to storage capacity to abusing the hinges and drawers, this garage storage has earned the Viper name plate.”

About Viper Tool Storage:

Viper Tool Storage is known for our quality of construction and stylish, innovative designs. We strive to create a tool storage product that is as durable as it is versatile and aesthetically pleasing. Unlike our competitors who cut quality to meet supplier demands, our products are crafted to last a lifetime! Our attention to detail is apparent in every product we create, and our preciseness is paramount. www.vipertoolstorage.com

Cala Industries, Inc. 42261 Zevo Drive Temecula, CA 92590

951-296-1359 info@calaindustries.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides simple manufacturing, assembly and installation solutions for cabinets, furniture, closets, fixtures and architectural millwork. Patent # 10,197,081. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street, Fremont, CA, 94538. 650-477-7112 www.lockdowel.com

Assembling a Viper Tool Storage Lower Cabinet



