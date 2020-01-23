Bret Brummitt Launches Generous Benefits, a New Kind of Insurance Agency

Generous Benefits Bret Brummitt, Founder of Generous Benefits Kalinda Dunn, Generous Benefits Client Services Executive

Dallas-Fort Worth brokerage focuses on generously delivering benefits to large and small employers

With such a growing distinction between the cost of insurance and the user experience of healthcare, we are approaching the next dynamic shift where we need to derive a better outcome.” — Bret Brummitt

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative insurance industry veteran Bret Brummitt has launched Generous Benefits, a benefits brokerage company providing benefits that are meaningful to employers and the communities they serve while reinventing how insurance is done. Generous Benefits was created to rebuild the relationship between an employer or a plan sponsor and their employees and members.

In the current healthcare landscape, the member is often a bystander to the payment and care system dominated by the insurance company and the medical provider's office. Generous Benefits focuses on plans that empower employees and their family members, centrally placing their decisions in the payment process. Educating employees and employers who are ready to pave the path to a better healthcare experience is an area where Generous Benefits excels. Additionally, they believe the efforts of their consultants and plan sponsors must be focused on innovation and generosity in order to improve the lives of those they serve.

Participating in the conversation and actively seeking to collaborate alongside employers, community leaders, and benefits industry experts was a journey Bret started over 23 years ago when he entered the insurance industry. He shared, “My extensive experience in the industry allows me to navigate the changing landscape in benefits and the fluctuations we see, often related to health insurance and healthcare. With such a growing distinction between the cost of insurance and the user experience of healthcare, we are approaching the next dynamic shift where we need to derive a better outcome.”

Generous Benefits Client Services Executive Kalinda Dunn, who has a background in public health with a Master’s degree from Emory University, also views their role with employers as an empowering partnership. “We continue to help our clients become employers of excellence. Our duty is to help our clients (employers) focus on their main job or goal by taking the weight of insurance and compliance off their shoulders so they can focus on doing what they do best in their industry,” Kalinda said.

Collaboration with employers is a priority for Generous Benefits and helps them to provide a road map for employers for a generous future for their employees and business. Creating a generous offering of benefits for employers, building a holistic view of their workforce, understanding company objectives, and learning about the challenges facing their workforce all inform Generous Benefits in their long term strategy focused on creating a sustainable set of plans for employers with continued improvement and refinement.

About Generous Benefits

Launched in 2019, Generous Benefits aims to improve the lives of the community they serve. Generous Benefits is the response to many employers and communities seeking a way to reclaim their collective futures in the face of the healthcare landscape and financial crisis. They strive to remove the dehumanization of the healthcare experience and empower members of their benefits plans to find a better outcome with fewer hurdles and delays to high-quality care. To learn more about Generous Benefits, visit www.generousbenefits.com or email Bret Brummitt at Bret@GenerousBenefits.com. Find them on Facebook and Instagram.



