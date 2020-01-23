2020 Marks 20 Years of Service for Signature Promotional Group

Challenge coins featuring the Signature Promotional Group logo celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.

How One Company is Changing the Way You Order Custom Products Online Using Video, Contests and Interactive 3D Proofing

Our overall goal was to help the client understand and mentally visualize the product, as well as inform and inspire them along the way.” — Daniel Tinajero

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Promotional Group , the maker of custom coins, lapel pins, patches and lanyards, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020. Since 2000, the company has been among the top custom products companies online, and after 20 years of service, the Signature team is hoping to revolutionize the way you order custom products online. In keeping with their customer-oriented values, the team will be releasing new informational videos that aid in the design process, hosting customer contests that encourage learning and networking and developing an interactive 3D proofing system this year.A new version of the company’s website has recently been launched, featuring fresh content, improved product displays , and brand new video content. The overhaul of the website offers a more refined version of the simple and enjoyable user experience Signature Promotional Group is well known for. Daniel Tinajero, Marketing Director, said, “Our overall goal was to help the client understand and mentally visualize the product, as well as inform and inspire them along the way.”Informational videos found throughout the website shed light on the process of creating custom products and answer frequently asked questions by customers throughout the design process. The company is also planning a special “2020 video review” contest for customers in the coming months. Clients who post video reviews of the custom products they created with Signature Promotional Group will be eligible to win a free order. More information will be available soon.On top of this, Signature Promotional Group is working on a new 3D proofing system that will give customers more control over the design process. The 3D proofing system will act as a product configurator that allows users to change options like metal plating, edging and color in real-time.These improvements are designed to make the customer experience of creating and ordering something as complex as a custom challenge coin as simple and straightforward as possible. Behind the scenes, the same team of experienced artists and sales associates that have made the company a frontrunner in the promotional products industry for the last 20 years is still happy to help bring your ideas to life, and their new website makes it easier than ever to find all the information and inspiration you need to get started.To see all of these changes yourself, head to signaturecoins.com, signaturepins.com or signaturepatches.com.About Signature Promotional GroupSignature Promotional Group is a leading manufacturer of all types of promotional products including custom challenge coins, lapel pins, embroidered patches, lanyards, charms, medallions and wristbands. The company has served more than 50,000 businesses and organizations around the globe including the military, professional and college sports teams, universities, charities and local, state, federal and international governments. Signature Coins provides free design and free shipping with every order. To order, go to www.signaturecoins.com or call toll free (800) 953-3607.



