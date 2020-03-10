Breaking a Guinness World Record at 37,417 Feet Above the Earth

Jim Wigginton and Maya Majewski during their world record free fall Wigginton's jump team and challenge coins Wigginton and Majewski getting ready for the jump.

Signature Coins Creates a Custom Challenge Coin in Honor of The Highest Tandem Skydive Ever Recorded

ORLANDO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signature Coins, the custom challenge coin designer and manufacturer, just created a set of custom coins in honor of a new Guinness World Record. Jim Wigginton, the owner of the equity firm True North and founder of the Punya Thyroid Cancer Endowed Fund , recently broke the world record for the highest tandem parachute jump with his partner Maya Majewski.On October 25th, 2019, Wigginton, who was 70 years old at the time, and Majewski were taken up 37,417 feet above Ochundo, Poland to attempt their tandem HALO jump. At their peak altitude, the temperature was 75 degrees below zero Fahrenheit, and that doesn’t account for windchill. During their free fall, the tandem reached a speed of 286.7 miles per hour.When asked about what it was like preparing for the jump that would ultimately set the Guinness World Record for the highest tandem parachute jump, Wigginton said, “Most of the preparation went on behind the scenes, far more than I ever knew or could appreciate; from getting clearance from the civilian and military control towers for a very long period to redesigning the balloon basket for a Tandem HALO ... to monitoring weather patterns at every altitude.”The inspiration behind the jump was Wigginton’s late wife, Nacy “Punya” Wigginton. After she passed away due to thyroid cancer in 2013, Wigginton established the Punya Thyroid Cancer Endowed Fund at the University of Michigan in her honor. The ultimate goal of the fund is to help people living with thyroid cancer live longer, healthier lives with fewer side effects. To raise awareness, Wigginton has taken part in several world-record-setting achievements, including seven parachute jumps across seven continents in seven months and breaking the highest bungee jump record five times in 24 hours.To honor his most recent world-record jump with Majewski, Wigginton commissioned a set of commemorative challenge coins. The custom coins feature the balloon that carried Wigginton and Majewski to the edge of the stratosphere, the two men under the parachute canopy as they descended, and their names embossed on the back of the coin.Wigginton explained that the challenge coins were designed to celebrate the achievement. He said, “All members of the jump team, as well as family and friends, got one. In addition, we exchange them with all of our military and ex-military friends and as a gift to very special people we meet.”To learn more about Wigginton, the Punya Thyroid Cancer Endowed Fund, and to get involved, visit the Punya Foundation website. To learn more about custom challenge coins by Signature Coins , like the commemorative coins designed for Wigginton, visit https://signaturecoins.com/jim-wigginton-guinness-world-record-challenge-coin About Signature CoinsSignature Coins, a division of Signature Promotional Group, is a leading manufacturer of all types of promotional products including custom challenge coins, lapel pins, embroidered patches, lanyards, charms, medallions and wristbands. The company has served more than 50,000 businesses and organizations around the globe including the military, professional and college sports teams, universities, charities and local, state, federal and international governments. Signature Coins provides free design and free shipping with every order. To order, go to www.signaturecoins.com or call toll free (800) 953-3607.



