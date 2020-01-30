How to Prepare and Record deeds for timeshares located in California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada by Deed and Record

California timeshare deed, Florida timeshare deed, Hawaii timeshare deed, Nevada timeshare deed

A deed is required to add or remove a spouse or other co-owner, to fund trusts or to gift a timeshare.

TImeshare deeds for California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada” — Mark W. Bidwell

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Tip Sheet by Deed and Record explains how to change owners for timeshares located in California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada. A change in owner is needed to add or remove a spouse or other co-owner, to fund a trust or gift a timeshare.To replace a current owner of a timeshare with a new owner two events must happen. The first event is to prepare a timeshare deed , sign the deed and record the deed. Recording the deed notifies the general public who is the owner of the timeshare. The second event is to provide a copy of the recorded deed to the timeshare company. Copying the timeshare company informs them of a change in ownership.A timeshare deed is a paper document signed by the current owner that transfers ownership in real property to another person. The owner either “grants” or “quit claims” ownership. “Grant” has implied warranties of valid ownership and disclosure of loans and liens on the real property. “Quit claim” is the equivalent of “as is.” A quit claim does not promise valid ownership and does not provide disclosure of loans or liens outstanding.California, Hawaii and Nevada require an acknowledgement by a notary of current owner’s signature on the deed. Florida in addition to the acknowledgement, requires two witnesses of the current owner’s signature. After the deed is prepared and signed, the deed is recorded.In Florida, deeds are recorded by county with the county’s courthouse. In California and Nevada deeds are recorded by county with the government entity referred to as the “recorder.” In Hawaii deeds are recorded with a statewide government agency called the “Bureau of Conveyances.”After the deed is recorded, a copy of the recorded deed must be provided to the timeshare company to update their records of owners. The timeshare companies will have additional documentation requirements. Timeshare companies also require a fee to update their records. Fees vary from $25 to $500.This Tip Sheet explains; how to change how a timeshare is owned. Change in owners is needed to add or remove a spouse or other co-owner, to make a trust the owner or to gift a timeshare. States covered in this Tip Sheet are California, Florida, Hawaii and Nevada.This press release is provided by Mark W. Bidwell, an attorney in California. Office is at 4952 Warner Avenue, Suite 235, Huntington Beach, California 92649. Phone number is 714-846-2888. Mr. Bidwell markets through a website DeedandRecord.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.