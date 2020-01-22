2020's Hottest Dynamic Duo Diplomacy Unveil Mesmerizing New Single "Iris"

Diplomacy photo credit Zack Bass Iris Single Art

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After making a critically acclaimed splash debut late last year, the hottest dynamic duo of 2020 DIPLOMACY—singer, songwriter, and artist Elephante [aka Tim Wu] and actor Jack Falahee—reveal a new single entitled “Iris” today.

On the cinematic ballad, soft vocals and strings build towards an emotionally charged hook, “I see a shadow when you’re gone, a diamond in your smile, it still shines on.” Punctuated by lovelorn longing, the expansive ethereal soundscape illuminates the diversity at the heart of this musical union. Introducing a signature style, DIPLOMACY merge alternative and pop around vivid vulnerability.

“Iris” heralds the group’s forthcoming debut EP—arriving at all digital retailers on February 19.

Bringing the music on the road, the pair schedule an intimate three-date tour in March. It kicks off at The Blind Pig in their childhood hometown of Ann Arbor, MI on March 12 before rolling through Mercury Lounge in New York, NY on March 13 and The Echo in Los Angeles on March 19. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00am Local Time at: https://www.diplomacy734.com

The world got its first taste of DIPLOMACY in late 2019 with the single “Silver Lake Queen.” Not only did the track rack up 145K Spotify streams and 192K YouTube views on the music video, but also attracted tastemaker praise. Regarding “Silver Lake Queen,” Billboard touted the “bewitching chorus” and “sensational groove,” and Atwood Magazine summed it up as “an irresistible confection.” Meanwhile, Huffington Post described Falahee as “a sultry singer.”

U.S. TOUR DATES

3/12 -- Ann Arbor, MI -- The Blind Pig

3/13 -- New York City, NY -- Mercury Lounge

3/19 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Echo



