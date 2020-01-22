InCrowd Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

InCrowd Interview helps conduct fast and cost-effective qualitative research with an expanded pool of healthcare professionals (HCPs)

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCrowd , the pioneer of real-time market insights for the life sciences, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group.InCrowd won the award for InCrowd Interview , a one-stop qualitative insights solution for the life sciences. InCrowd Interview takes a complicated, often frustrating, and manual process and transforms it through technology and process automation. It streamlines interview scheduling, set-up, and execution to a fraction of the time of traditional approaches, enabling insights professionals to capture and apply the learnings from their data much faster.“We’re honored to be recognized for removing barriers and applying technology and innovation to empower fast, efficient, high-quality qualitative research for life science insights professionals,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, chief executive officer and president of InCrowd. “Our inspiration comes from our clients’ validation of our work and their ongoing need to expedite the release of life changing treatments.”“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring InCrowd as it is leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.About InCrowdInCrowd, a SARORAS company, is the life science, industry leader for the real-time, mobile-first MicroSurvey platform, empowering top global 100 life science firms with fast, efficient, high-quality primary market insights. With access to a 1.8 million-member “Crowd” of healthcare professionals worldwide, reached in 20 different languages, InCrowd serves more than 300 brands, delivering market insights professionals high-quality, relevant, trusted data to make informed, timely business decisions.ContactsMeghan Oates-ZaleskySenior Vice President of MarketingMeghan.Oates@incrowdnow.com617-934-1600Maria JimenezChief Operating OfficerBusiness Intelligence Groupjmaria@bintelligence.com+1 (909) 529-2737



