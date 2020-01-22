New Children's Book Series: Penelope

Penelope: Be Kind to Animals, on sale now! Penelope Super Duper Spectacular Princess Ballerina on sale now Penelope Helps Mom and Dad on sale today!

Penelope builds on beautiful artwork and teaching children a lesson. If your child loves children's book like Arthur, he or she will love Penelope!

The wonderful world of Penelope!” — Penelope!

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author E. Brauner-Hughes launches her children's book series, Penelope. The title character is a five year-old aspiring ballerina with a vivid imagination and positive outlook. Each story shares a positive lesson about family and love!

In Penelope: Helps Mom and Dad, Penelope learns helping with household chores can be rewarding in this charming children's story.

In the follow up book, Penelope: Super Duper Spectactular Princess Ballerina, Penelope's friends Christopher and Timmy learn that playing outside and enjoying the fresh air beats playing on digital devices and phones!

In Penelope: Be Kind to Animals, the children learn a valuable lesson about having a pet and treating animals with kindness and respect in this beautiful and charming children's story.



Available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other fine book stores. Buy this wonderful children's tale, today!



Penelope: Be Kind to Animals

Author: E. Hughes

Paperback: 28 pages

Publisher: Love-LovePublishing (January 9, 2020)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1733445463

ISBN-13: 978-1733445467

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inches

Shipping Weight: 3.7 ounces



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.