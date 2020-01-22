Azelis closes the acquisition of Megafarma in Mexico

From left to right: Trae Etre, CFO Azelis Americas, Gianni Morosoli, Founder of Megafarma, Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President Azelis Americas, Martín Hernández, General Manager Megafarma and Stéphane Morosoli, Director Finance & Operations Megafarma Gianni Morosoli, Founder of Megafarma and Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President Azelis Americas

Azelis, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Megafarma.

Our expectation is to expand the strategic supplier relationships we have in the US and Canada in the food and pharma segments.” — Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President, Azelis Americas

ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megafarma is the premier specialty chemicals and food ingredient distributor in Mexico. Since 1973 Megafarma has served all of Mexico in the food, pharma and veterinary markets. It is headquartered in Mexico City with two additional facilities in Guadalajara and Monterrey.The signing of the deal was announced in December and ushers in Azelis' expansion into the Latin America region, thereby enabling Azelis to gain a strong position in the pharma and food segments in Mexico, as well as build into other market segments, such as plastics, foam, CASE, personal care, and household & industrial cleaning.As Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President, Azelis Americas said in December:“We have been impressed by the business model and the strong management team at Megafarma. They are financially solid and have shown a very strong track record over the years, with double-digit sales growth between 2016 and 2018. Like Azelis, they are highly focused on specialties. Our expectation is to expand the strategic supplier relationships we have in the US and Canada in the food and pharma segments. Through the acquisition of Megafarma, Azelis Americas will increase its life sciences footprint and will have the platform to bring other Azelis key market segments into Mexico, such as plastics, foam, CASE, personal care, and homecare & industrial cleaning. We are excited to have the Megafarma employees join the Azelis Americas family, with the team and all operations remaining in place.”Azelis Americas is a leading specialty chemicals and food ingredients distributor in North America. Its go-to market strategy, quality products from top tier supplier partners, experienced application laboratories teams and superior technical selling efforts, make Azelis in Americas 'best in class'. With Azelis Americas’ headquarters in Westport, CT, it serves customers and principals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Azelis - Megafarma acquisition animation video - January 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.