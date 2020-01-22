Serra Manufacturing Corporation Announces the Promotion of Kris Hernandez to President/CEO & Roy Cerda to Vice President
After transfer of ownership in 2019, Serra Manufacturing Corporation has made changes to its leadership structure.
Roy Cerda, has been with Serra Manufacturing Corporation since 1995. He has worked in many positions from entry level shipping clerk to Production Manager to his most recent role of Vice President of Operations. His combined knowledge of machining and stamping has provided Serra Manufacturing Corporation's customers with a one stop shop for their needs. He works closely with the Quality Manager and Engineer to make sure on time delivery and quality objectives are always met. Because of his attention to detail, Serra Manufacturing Corporation in known for producing quality parts. As mentioned in the company capabilites and tour video, Roy Cerda says "Serra's goals are to meet our customer objectives, needs, anticipate their requirements and ship on time to their standards." Roy is an effective leader who is willing to teach his staff and also learn from their ideas. His approach allows collaboration and empowerment.
Together Roy and Kris have grown sales 36% over the last 4 years. Serra Manufacturing Corporation recently celebrated their 60th year in business. Kris and Roy look forward to leading this team into the next decade and for many years to come.
Other key members of the staff remain in place in their current roles. Serra Manufacturing Corporation will actively begin their search for a new Production Manager to work direclty under Roy Cerda and Chief Operating Officer to work under Kris Hernandez and look to fill these roles within the next year.
Kris Hernandez
Serra Manufacturing Corporation
+1 310-537-4560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Company Overview
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.