Serra Manufacturing Corporation Announces the Promotion of Kris Hernandez to President/CEO & Roy Cerda to Vice President

"Customer Focused and Quality First, Since 1959" Roy Cerda, Vice President, and Kris Hernandez, President & CEO of Serra Manufacturing Corporation

After transfer of ownership in 2019, Serra Manufacturing Corporation has made changes to its leadership structure.

I welcome the challenge of this new position and look forward to adding to my father's legacy. Also, I am honored to work along side our team, customers, and suppliers” — Kris Hernandez

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2019, Serra Manufacturing Corporation became solely owned by John B. Hernandez. After 60 years in various roles as President, Vice President and Treasurer, John will step down as President and enter his new role as Principal and Chairman of the Board. To assume the role as President is current CEO, Kris Hernandez. He will have dual responsibility as President and CEO. Prior to joining Serra Manufacturing Corporation, Kris worked for Hudson Group, which is the largest travel retailer in the United States. He worked for their Los Angeles International Airport location for 4 years as their Human Resources Manager. With strong capabilities, vision, and leadership, he was then promoted to their John Wayne Airport location in Orange County as the General Manager. At Hudson Group, he refined his skills of customer service, team building, contract negotiations and working with vendors in partnership to increase sales by 44% over those 5 years as General Manager. He joined Serra Manufacturing Corporation in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer then CEO in 2016. Kris has been a steady hand, along with Roy, in leading the team into new business ventures and regaining close working relationships with its customers and suppliers. His past experience in HR has given Kris the ability to grow the staff from 48 to 59 employees and have everyone understand the company Mission Statement and Vision Statement. "I welcome the challenge of this new position and look forward to adding to my father's legacy. Also, I am honored to work along side our team, customers, and suppliers" Kris said.Roy Cerda, has been with Serra Manufacturing Corporation since 1995. He has worked in many positions from entry level shipping clerk to Production Manager to his most recent role of Vice President of Operations. His combined knowledge of machining and stamping has provided Serra Manufacturing Corporation's customers with a one stop shop for their needs. He works closely with the Quality Manager and Engineer to make sure on time delivery and quality objectives are always met. Because of his attention to detail, Serra Manufacturing Corporation in known for producing quality parts. As mentioned in the company capabilites and tour video , Roy Cerda says "Serra's goals are to meet our customer objectives, needs, anticipate their requirements and ship on time to their standards." Roy is an effective leader who is willing to teach his staff and also learn from their ideas. His approach allows collaboration and empowerment.Together Roy and Kris have grown sales 36% over the last 4 years. Serra Manufacturing Corporation recently celebrated their 60th year in business. Kris and Roy look forward to leading this team into the next decade and for many years to come.Other key members of the staff remain in place in their current roles. Serra Manufacturing Corporation will actively begin their search for a new Production Manager to work direclty under Roy Cerda and Chief Operating Officer to work under Kris Hernandez and look to fill these roles within the next year.

Company Overview



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.