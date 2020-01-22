Federal Air Marshals scheduled to brief Congressional Leaders and Oversight Committees on Dangerous Aviation Conditions

Air Marshal National Council

Federal Air Marshals are blowing the whistle on the new TSA seating arrangements that are setting our aviation security up for failure.” — Sonya LaBosco

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Air Marshals are scheduled to brief Congress on their new dangerous TSA seating assignments, ongoing serious health issues effecting Federal Air Marshals (FAMs), and ineffective management within the agency. The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) believes TSA is clearly violating 49 USC 44917: Deployment of Federal Air Marshals.

The Air Marshal National Council will be providing multi-layered solutions in the Congressional briefing, to include reassignment from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) a regulatory agency, back to their original law enforcement component, The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (DHS ICE). In 2005, Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff conducted a second-stage review of DHS' organization and ordered the FAMS to be moved from ICE and back to the TSA. The move to TSA was effective October 1, 2005. Since 2005, the TSA has struggled to come up with an effective way to manage the workforce and deploy air marshals on the highest risk flights. Federal Air Marshals, the leading experts in aviation security, are adamant national security would be enhanced with a reassignment to DHS ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI's successes in combating terrorism and enhancing national security have resonated throughout the global law enforcement community, private industry and general public.

Foreign Countries with Air Marshal Programs are assigned within a law enforcement component. Canada for example has their Air Marshal program as an elite unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The benefits to this are immeasurable. Under this model, Canada has an immediate surge capacity, if a threat pops up that requires the force to significantly and quickly increase, Canada can simply pull from the highly trained law enforcement agents outside of the Air Marshal unit.

The Air Marshal National Council, the exclusive voice of flying Federal Air Marshals (FAMS) is headed to Washington with current flying Federal Air Marshals. Federal Air Marshals are blowing the whistle on the new seating arrangements that are setting our aviation security up for failure. The White House has also been briefed on this very dangerous seating issue. Hazardous conditions as well as the continued serious health effects we are seeing in Federal Air Marshals from years of flying an unsustainable flight schedule must be addressed. Last year was a particularly grim year for the Federal Air Marshal Service with the number of heart related debilitating issues seeing a huge spike.

Federal Air Marshals will also be providing the relevant committees with first hand accounts of gross mismanagement in the agency, specifically dealing with the current Concept of Operations.

