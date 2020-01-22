Execs In The Know Launches CX insight Magazine to Help Set the Agenda for the Future of Customer Experience (CX)

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz., January 21, 2020 — Global customer experience industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the release of the first edition of the company’s new magazine publication titled, CX insight. The quarterly publication is the customer experience (CX) industry’s newest source for forward-thinking concepts and ideas to equip CX leaders with the latest information they need for continuous improvement.

“Execs In The Know is excited offer the CX insight magazine to CX leaders as a timely resource to keep up to date with the latest trends, innovations, and happenings throughout all facets of the customer experience industry,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder. “With the speed of technology advancements and the rising demands of customers, the CX insight magazine will serve as an invaluable go to publication to inspire innovation.”

With over 10 years in the industry and dozens of industry-leading events under its belt, Execs In The Know has created this publication which caters specifically to CX leaders and is designed and organized to suit the busy executive. The publication will be made available both online and in a printable, portable format for on-the-go readers.

Executives are hungry for innovative approaches and solutions to modern problems and are eager to offer a better service for today’s customers. In the CX insight magazine, readers will find informative articles, interviews with corporate leaders, research and insights, and contributed articles from fellow CX industry experts. The EITK CX insight magazine will offer an exclusive, executive perspective into the CX industry’s most relevant emerging and mainstream topics, such as artificial intelligence, outsourcing, the gig economy, data and analytics, diversity, journey mapping, and more. EITK will also be featuring Insight at its upcoming Customer Response Summit – Hollywood, Florida event, March 2-4, 2020.

Execs In The Know has built a global audience of CX leaders across a variety of industries and dedicated to set the agenda for the future of customer experience. If you are interested in becoming a part of EITK’s prestigious community of customer experience leaders, you can request to join its online community “Know It All” here: https://community.execsintheknow.com

About Execs In The Know

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience (CX) professionals focused on excellence in customer experience. Execs In The Know gives brands a platform to share and gain insights, benchmark their brand, stay on top of the latest trends in CX, and create lasting relationships with their peers – “Leaders Learning From Leaders.” Execs In The Know holds numerous live events each year including Customer Response Summit, Subject Matter Briefings, Lunch & Learns, and Leadership Dinners. They also offer industry content and thought leadership through their webinars, reports, Know It All online community, and various other social media groups. To learn more about Execs In The Know visit: www.execsintheknow.com.

