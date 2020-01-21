MAAT Loops & Fills With MtG

MtG eases the creation of dialog, music & EFX tracks MtG automatically inserts seamless loops — fast and easy MAAT Incorporated

Company announces release of unique automatic dialog editing assistant plug–in

Sound–for–picture editors, cinematic podcasters and talking book producers all need a fast and easy way to loop in audio clips during their work…MtG makes that process easy…” — MAAT co–founder Friedemann Tischmeyer

SANTA CRUZ, CA, US, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the release of MtG, a cross–platform plug–in to speed the creation of dialog and effects beds. The new product acts as an editorial assistant, automatically inserting repeated segments or loops of digital audio “room tone” without the traditional time penalty.Available for both Windows and macOS, MtG addresses the need for seamless, repetitive “looped” audio to act as an aural background for the creation of composite dialog, music or effects tracks. Acting as a 64 bit plug–in, MtG offers engineers a fast way to define a segment of previously recorded audio for replication, or new sound from a microphone input can be recorded right into MtG. Then, that segment can be “topped and tailed,” or trimmed to include only the desired section. Finally, the prepared audio is automatically inserted into a track that has been cleaned of extraneous content, filling any gaps with smoothly repeated instances of the prepared sound. Controls are included to gain–adjust the inserted audio to seamlessly integrate the replacement material with the existing track.MtG was conceived by MAAT co–founder Friedemann Tischmeyer as a streamlined tool to speed the creation of effects tracks, ambience beds and room tone for dialog editorial. “Sound–for–picture editors, cinematic podcasters and talking book producers all need a fast and easy way to loop in audio clips during their work. This post–production step is even more crucial now that more than 60% of audio listeners use earphones or headphones for listening, where subjective background uniformity is critical. MtG makes that process easy, with the features and capabilities engineers need to bypass what is normally drudge work,” said Tischmeyer, who dreamed up the product during a “what if?” moment while creating room tone.The plug–in is delivered in all modern formats, including cross–platform AAX, VST 2 and VST 3 as well as AU for macOS. Sample rates up to 384 kHz are supported for production and post of high resolution and game audio workflows. Perpetual licenses for MtG are available exclusively from MAAT . Images and additional information, including user manuals and videos, are accessible anytime at MAAT dot Digital on the web.ABOUT MAAT INC.MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research, balanced by extensive listening, redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.©2020 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo and MtG are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

MtG Walkthrough



