Georgia Public Policy Foundation Celebrates 29 Years on January 28 at Fox Theatre

Sunny K. Park, Freedom Award Recipient John A. Allison, retired CEO of BB&T and the Cato Institute, is the keynote speaker.

Prestigious Freedom Award will be Presented to Sunny K. Park, Immigrant, Businessman, Philanthropist, Community Leader, Mentor

The prestigious Freedom Award is presented to notable Georgians who exemplify the principles of private enterprise and personal integrity. Sunny Park is outstanding on both counts.” — Kyle Wingfield

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 300 Georgians are expected to join the Georgia Public Policy Foundation’s 29th Anniversary Celebration and Freedom Award Dinner on Tuesday, January 28, in the Egyptian Ballroom at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.The keynote speaker is John A. Allison, retired CEO of BB&T and the Cato Institute.The Foundation’s prestigious Freedom Award will be presented to Sunny K. Park, an immigrant who arrived from South Korea in 1974 and became a successful businessman, philanthropist, motivational speaker and community leader."The prestigious Freedom Award is presented to notable Georgians who exemplify the principles of private enterprise and personal integrity," said Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation."Sunny Park is outstanding on both counts. It's our honor to present this much-deserved tribute to a great American and a great Georgian."Past Freedom Award Recipients:Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice,U.S. Supreme CourtWilliam Flowers, Chairman Emeritus, Flowers FoodsGriffin Bell, Former U.S. AttorneyTruett Cathy, Founder, Chick-fil-ADeen Day Smith, Chair, Cecil B. Day Investment CompanyZell Miller, Former Governor and U.S. SenatorBill Dahlberg, Former President, Southern CompanyRaymond G. Davis, General, U.S. Marine Corps, and Medal of Honor recipientPhil Gramm, U.S. SenatorHenry F. (Hank) McCamish, Founder and Chair, the McCamish GroupRogers Wade, Chairman, Georgia Public Policy Foundation Board of TrusteesMichael H. Mescon, Founder, Georgia Council on Economic Education.Tickets for this event are available through close of business today at Eventbrite . For information about sponsorship, contact Kennedy Atkins at Kennedy@georgiapolicy.org or 404-256-4050.



