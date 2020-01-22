Georgia Public Policy Foundation Celebrates 29 Years on January 28 at Fox Theatre
Prestigious Freedom Award will be Presented to Sunny K. Park, Immigrant, Businessman, Philanthropist, Community Leader, Mentor
The keynote speaker is John A. Allison, retired CEO of BB&T and the Cato Institute.
The Foundation’s prestigious Freedom Award will be presented to Sunny K. Park, an immigrant who arrived from South Korea in 1974 and became a successful businessman, philanthropist, motivational speaker and community leader.
"The prestigious Freedom Award is presented to notable Georgians who exemplify the principles of private enterprise and personal integrity," said Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation.
"Sunny Park is outstanding on both counts. It's our honor to present this much-deserved tribute to a great American and a great Georgian."
Past Freedom Award Recipients:
Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice,U.S. Supreme Court
William Flowers, Chairman Emeritus, Flowers Foods
Griffin Bell, Former U.S. Attorney
Truett Cathy, Founder, Chick-fil-A
Deen Day Smith, Chair, Cecil B. Day Investment Company
Zell Miller, Former Governor and U.S. Senator
Bill Dahlberg, Former President, Southern Company
Raymond G. Davis, General, U.S. Marine Corps, and Medal of Honor recipient
Phil Gramm, U.S. Senator
Henry F. (Hank) McCamish, Founder and Chair, the McCamish Group
Rogers Wade, Chairman, Georgia Public Policy Foundation Board of Trustees
Michael H. Mescon, Founder, Georgia Council on Economic Education.
Tickets for this event are available through close of business today at Eventbrite. For information about sponsorship, contact Kennedy Atkins at Kennedy@georgiapolicy.org or 404-256-4050.
Benita Dodd
Georgia Public Policy Foundation
+1 404-256-4050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.