VHRP LIVE! Continues Its Sixth Season, with Victor Herbert’s 1914 Experimental Opera, Madeleine, in NYC

VHRP LIVE! Presents Madeleine March 3rd & 4th in NYC, 8PM at Christ & St. Stephen's Church

Come explore this daring work by Victor Herbert with the VHRP LIVE! creative team and company. The Metropolitan Opera Company produced Madeleine in 1914.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VHRP LIVE! is reacquainting New York City with the music of composer Victor Herbert. To date, the company has restored 13 full productions and 5 concerts consisting solely of this composer’s music. With Season Six, the Company has launched an exploration of Love, Parisian Style! Each offering features a modern woman with definite ideas of her own – a debutante, a diva and a dreamer – in Paris, the city of light, art, and romance! Up next will be Herbert’s 1914 experimental opera, Madeleine, on Tuesday, March 3rd and Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 8pm.Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE!Madeleine, the 1914 one-act black box experimental operawith The New Victor Herbert OrchestraMarch 3rd & 4th, 2020, 8PMAll performances take place atChrist & St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church120 West 69th Street, between Broadway and Columbus Ave.Subway: 1, 2, 3, B, C to 72nd St.Bus: M5, M7, M104, M111TICKETS: https://www.artful.ly/vhrp-live or tdf.org It is New Year’s Day in Paris! Madeleine Fleury, diva of the French Opera, must dine with someone. It is a must! Three gentlemen callers, a Chevalier, a Duke, and an Artiste, all visit Madame. The invitation is extended but alas each has the same exact excuse . . . “I am honored and would love to dine with you – shrug – but tonight, I really must dine with Mama!” What’s a Diva to do? Madeleine is a rare, one-act experimental black box opera circa 1914. The Metropolitan Opera Company produced it for soprano Frances Alda. It was historic and completely misunderstood. Come explore this daring work by Victor Herbert with the VHRP LIVE! creative team and company.“Madeleine follows Victor Herbert's grand opera Natoma by three years. It is the composer's attempt to set dialogue to music much as is done today. While it has been performed since 1914, often it is concertized which usually does not work. There is so much emotion on each page that this 55-minute work needs staging and direction which VHRP LIVE! is providing with this production,” says VHRP LIVE! Artistic Director, Alyce Mott.Madeleine is presented by VHRP LIVE! and features the voices of Claire Leyden, Thomas Woodman,JoAnna Geffert, Andrew Klima, Jonathan Hare, David Seatter, Keith Broughton and Shane Brown.Music Director/Pianist-William HicksConductor-Jestin PieperStage Director-Alyce MottSupported by the New Victor Herbert OrchestraADVANCE TICKETS ON SALE ONLINE:Specially priced tickets for Madeleine are $10-$35 available online at VHRPLIVE.org or tdf.orgup until noon on performance days. $10 for students-for those with current student ID cards,$20 for Industry-for those with a valid Entertainment union card, Senior Citizens $25, General Admission $35.DAY-OF TICKETS ON SALE AT THE DOOR: Full price $25-$40 tickets are available at the door at 7:30pm on performance dates. For more information call (917) 815-8899. (Please do not call the church.)Madeleine features soprano Claire Leyden in the leading role, who received praise for recent performances of Heartbeat Opera’s Der Freischüetz:“Claire Leyden motivated absolutely every move and utterance to a degree rare in opera.”—David Shengold, Gay City NewsThe Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world’s only company exclusively devoted to Victor Herbert, the Irish-American conductor and musician who composed innovative scores for early Broadway, as well as classical and popular music. Herbert contributed powerfully to the emergence of an authentically 20th century American sound; and did so lavishly, producing 43 operettas, 2 operas, and innumerable compositions for orchestra, band, cello, violin and piano. Supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 2014 by the company’s Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettistand Music Director Michael Thomas.For more information go to: http://vhrplive.org



