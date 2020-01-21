North West Entrepreneur’s Brexit Advice “Get a Side-Hustle Now”

Richard Fletcher

PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobody knows exactly what is going to happen to the UK’s trade deals over the next few years. Some companies in the local area might move overseas, downsize or even fold. When Richard was considering his career options a few years ago, he decided to begin working for himself, alongside his job as a contractor for BAE Systems, in Preston. This was to ensure that if his work dried up, he wouldn’t find himself high and dry financially.“I knew that something drastic was going to happen to the future of the country, but I wasn’t quite sure what. Of course, people will tell you that it’s a terrible time to start a business, but I stuck my neck out and started a consultancy while I was still working, and it’s the best thing I could have done.”A 'side-hustle' is an American term for an entrepreneurial venture that runs alongside your regular job. Millennials in particular are starting to invest time & money into their side hustles, from baking birthday cakes and teaching yoga, to running a security company or investing in the stock market. Richard went into consulting, and now runs an international coaching business from home.“Brexit is supposed to make us more of an island, but I think it’s going to encourage people to reach out to clients all over the world. My own clients are mainly from Australia and the US. I knew I couldn’t rely on the local area for work, so I cast my net very wide. The great thing is, my money comes from thousands of miles away, but I spend most of it right here in the UK”A “side-hustle” can be anything that makes money alongside your regular job, but Richard’s advice is to look at working online or remotely if possible, in order to ensure a steady flow of work.“Brexit is happening here, but for the rest of the world it’s business as usual. There are lots of people setting up businesses teaching English for example, or other types of online tuition. You can create things at home and sell them worldwide. Some people even have a side hustle reselling things on Ebay or letting out their spare room on AirB&B. I started my consultancy a few years ago, and when the company didn’t want to renew my contract, all I had to do was turn my side hustle into my main job, rather than starting all over again in a competitive job market.“I would advise anyone worried about their future, to start their side hustle as soon as possible. This might mean studying or starting a new business, or beginning a part time job alongside your main job. Nobody knows for sure how this is going to pan out, and some people will sadly be hit hard by the changes ahead. However, there are people that can use this as an opportunity to start the business they always wanted, be their own boss and take control of their future, perhaps without having to rely on the local economy. Doing well for yourself and spending that money in the local area can only be a good thing for the economy.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.